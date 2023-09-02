"Thanks for saving us" - Fans apologize to Ishan Kishan as southpaw answers critics with sensational 82 in IND vs PAK at Asia Cup 2023

Ishan Kishan produced arguably one of his finest ODI innings for India in their Asia Cup 2023 opener against Pakistan in Kandy on Saturday (September 2).

The southpaw walked out to bat in a tricky situation, but played a sensational knock of 82 off just 81 balls to ensure that he got India back into the game. There were a lot of questions on Ishan's selection as many felt he didn't have the game to bat in the middle order in KL Rahul's absence.

However, fans on X were delighted to see Ishan Kishan prove his critics wrong. Here are some of the reactions:

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya's partnership brought India back into the game

India's top order found it extremely difficult to counter the new-ball burst from the Pakistan speedsters in the tough cloudy conditions as Shaheen Afridi once again showed why he is known as one of the best in the business.

With the whole top four back in the hut for the Men in Blue, it was time for Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya to absorb the pressure. What set Ishan apart from the rest was that he wasn't missing out on putting the bad balls away. That gave Hardik Pandya enough time to settle as the duo gradually went past the half-century stand.

Runs gradually started flowing from both ends as Ishan and Pandya added 138 runs for the fifth wicket. Babar Azam probably missed a trick by not bringing his pacers back into the attack in time as the batters played out the spinners and part-timers with ease.

Despite a handy cameo from Jasprit Bumrah, Pakistan did manage to bundle India out for just 266. It is a kind of a total that both teams would be confident of having a winning chance at going into the second innings.