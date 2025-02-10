“That 33rd century is also loading” - Former India cricketer makes massive prediction on Rohit Sharma ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI

Former Indian batter Suresh Raina predicted skipper Rohit Sharma to score his 33rd ODI century almost immediately after his match-winning ton in the second ODI against England in Cuttack. Rohit had been searching for form with six consecutive single-digit scores across formats.

The 37-year-old had not scored even a half-century over his last 10 innings before the second ODI against England, while averaging a dismal seven in that stretch. Yet, he broke out of his form style by smashing his 32nd ODI century to help India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

Chasing a challenging 305 for victory, Rohit finished on 119 from 90 deliveries to help India complete the task with 33 balls to spare.

Speaking about Rohit's breathtaking display on Star Sports, Raina stated [via India Today]:

"I had already said in the show that today is Rohit’s day. There was a different vibe in Cuttack, the fielding was sharp, and that’s how big players are—they win the series today, and they won’t leave Ahmedabad without seizing another opportunity. That 33rd century is also loading—I’m telling you!"

Rohit Sharma is now third all-time in ODI centuries behind only Indian stalwarts, Virat Kohli (50) and Sachin Tendulkar (49). His swashbuckling innings in Cuttack also included seven maximums and 12 eye-catching boundaries.

"He used his footwork brilliantly against the spinners" - Suresh Raina on Rohit Sharma

None of the English bowlers were spared during Rohit Sharma's onslaught [Credit: Getty]

Suresh Raina marveled at Rohit Sharma's impeccable footwork against the spinners and his ability to play straight in the second ODI against England.

The Indian skipper did not spare even England's best white-ball bowler, Adil Rashid, taking him down for several boundaries. Rashid finished with woeful figures of 1/78 in 10 overs.

"That 69 m six, the first shot—it deserves some commentary! My voice is already fading, but that flow, that signature of a great player, was evident. Look at all those shots in the ‘V’! He used his footwork brilliantly against the spinners. He played fewer dot balls after each boundary and six, focusing more on rotation," said Raina.

Rohit's last international century before the Cuttack ODI came in the final Test of the home series against England 11 months back. The champion batter will look to lead India to a 3-0 series whitewash in the third and final ODI in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12.

