"That is a big, big, big question" - Aakash Chopra on what makes Arshdeep Singh special heading into IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that Arshdeep Singh has quickly become the Men in Blue's most successful T20I bowler. He attributed the left-arm seamer's success to his ability to swing the ball both ways.

Arshdeep registered figures of 2/17 in four overs in India's seven-wicket win in the first T20I against England in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22. The two wickets took his T20I wicket tally to 97, surpassing Yuzvendra Chahal (96) as India's highest wicket-taker in the shortest format.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener pointed out that Arshdeep's swing makes him penetrative, though he might be expensive.

"Arshdeep Singh has reached 97. He is very close to 100 wickets. However, what makes Arshdeep Singh special? That is a big, big, big question because he has progressed very fast. If you see the list of India's top wicket-takers, he is the most expensive guy," he said (8:50).

"He leaks a few runs but he takes wickets and does that by swinging the ball. What he did in the first match, I felt it was excellent, because he set a trap that he would move the ball in, and then moved the ball away repeatedly, and trapped the batter (Phil Salt). Then he bowled absolutely full to Ben Duckett," Chopra added.

Chopra reckoned that apart from swing, the extra bounce that Arshdeep gets helps his cause.

"You don't dare to bowl full if you don't have swing, but he has the swing. He has the ability to swing the ball both ways. The ball can come in or go away from the right-handers. Then he also gets bounce as he is tall and has a high-arm action," he observed.

Arshdeep has picked up 97 wickets at an average of 17.90 and an economy rate of 8.24 in 61 T20I innings. Chahal's 96 wickets have come in 79 innings, with an average of 25.09 and an economy rate of 8.19.

"You cannot line him up" - Aakash Chopra on Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the 2024 T20 World Cup. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Arshdeep Singh uses his variations intelligently and employs the bouncers effectively.

"He has the variations. You cannot line him up. He also sets the field like that. He keeps the third man in to show that he will bowl an inswinger but bowls an outswinger. He is using the bouncer well, which very few people are doing," he said (9:50).

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that Arshdeep might be the best left-arm seamer in T20Is at the moment.

"He might not have that much pace but uses the bouncer well. Then the slower bouncer and the slower one. I think Arshdeep is looking like a full package. Jasprit Bumrah is different. Let's keep him away. I was thinking about left-arm fast bowlers. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mitchell Starc are there, but Arshdeep Singh in T20 cricket, he might actually be the best right now," Chopra observed.

Chopra pointed out that Arshdeep invariably picks up a couple of wickets in the powerplay and resultantly helps his team control the game. He wondered whether the 25-year-old would reach the 100-wicket mark in the second T20I against England in Chennai on Saturday, January 25.

