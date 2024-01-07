"That was a blip in Ricky Ponting's career as well" - Aakash Chopra on David Warner's ordinary Test performances in India

Aakash Chopra has lauded David Warner for having a phenomenal career after the Australian opener's Test and potential ODI retirement. He added that the southpaw's underwhelming performances in the longest format in India were the only blip in his career.

Warner amassed 8786 runs at an average of 44.59 in 112 Tests. He managed only 414 runs at a paltry average of 21.78 in 19 Test innings in India.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra congratulated Warner on his glorious career. He noted that, much like Ricky Ponting, the only downside was his below-par Test performances in India, elaborating (7:45):

"David Warner has bid goodbye (to Test cricket). He has said that he will be available in ODIs for the 2025 Champions Trophy if required but other than that, he is done. A phenomenal career. When he plays, he plays authoritatively and plays amazingly well in Australia."

The former India opener added:

"He has been mighty in the white-ball format. The only thing that will go against him in Tests was his ordinary performances in India. That's a blip but that was a blip in Ricky Ponting's career as well."

However, Chopra pointed out that the Western media doesn't give that much importance to their players' failures in subcontinental conditions. On the flip side, he added that Asian teams judge their players based on their performances in SENA countries, highlighting Babar Azam's criticism due to his failures in Australia.

"It's a career worth celebrating because David Warner has been an entertainer" - Aakash Chopra

David Warner struck 26 centuries and 37 half-centuries in Test cricket. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra acknowledged that David Warner's career needs to be celebrated. He reasoned (8:45):

"It's a career worth celebrating because David Warner has been an entertainer. When he bats, he does an amazing job. Absolutely gun fielder - gave it all on the field and wore his emotions on his sleeve."

The reputed commentator concluded by saying that Test and potentially ODI cricket will miss the destructive opener.

"Well done Warner. Cricket will be poorer in your absence in that respect when you talk about his playing style. Of course, he will continue playing, I am only talking about these formats in international cricket. You won't find him there anymore."

Apart from India, Warner did not have a great time in Tests in New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka and West Indies as well. While he averaged a dismal 13.00 in the two Tests he played in New Zealand, he averaged in the twenties against the other three sides on their home soil.

