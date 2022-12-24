“That could create a lot of problems” – Wasim Jaffer wants Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant to stick to middle-order

Wasim Jaffer believes that Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant might look to open the batting for his franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The 44-year-old reckons that the wicketkeeper batter will look to bat at the top of the order to keep himself in the fray for the opening role for Team India as far as T20Is are concerned. The veteran, however, warned that Pant’s decision might affect the franchise team balance.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer said:

“I feel that Rishabh Pant might be tempted to open. Going forward, he probably will be looking to open for India. So, the best chance for him being captain is that you would want to open, so that leaves probably David Warner coming at three, and then that could create a lot of problems, who bats where?"

He continued:

"So, if Rishabh Pant opens the batting, that could create a lot of problems for them.”

The statement comes as Pant opened for India in the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand. It’s worth mentioning that Prithvi Shaw and David Warner opened for Delhi Capitals last IPL season.

“I don’t see him batting there” – Jaffer feels Manish Pandey unlikely to find a place in Delhi Capitals playing XI

Wasim Jaffer, meanwhile, feels that Delhi Capitals wouldn’t be able to fit stylish right-hander Manish Pandey in their playing XI. He added that the Proteas batter Rilee Rossouw might also warm the bench throughout IPL 2023.

Pandey has played 160 IPL games, scoring 3648 runs, including a century and 21 fifties. Rossouw, meanwhile, scored 372 runs in 11 T20Is this year, including two centuries (vs India and Bangladesh) and an unbeaten 96 against England.

On this, Jaffer said:

“I think they’ve got two-three players, far too many. Rilee Rossouw again, probably he’ll sit out at the start of the tournament."

He added:

"Even Manish Pandey, can’t see him going in the top six. He bats at No.3, that’s his preferred place. I don’t see him batting there. But I think they’ve got their best XI anyway.”

DC bought two overseas and three Indian players in the IPL 2023 auction — Rilee Rossouw (Rs 4.6 crore), Phil Salt (Rs 2 crore), Mukesh Kumar (Rs 5.5 crore), Manish Pandey (Rs 2.4 crore), and Ishant Sharma (Rs 50 lakh).

Delhi Capitals' Retentions: Rishabh Pant (captain), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal.

