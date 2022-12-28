"That definitely is up there" - David Warner reflects on his gutsy double hundred against South Africa at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Veteran Australian opener David Warner has rated his double hundred in the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as one of his finest. The southpaw admitted that it felt great to see his plans come together on the field.

Warner had been under significant pressure leading up to the MCG Test after a decline in form in the format. The 36-year-old had averaged only 20.61 from 10 games in 2022 and hadn't scored a fifty since the third Test against Pakistan in Karachi.

Speaking to Channel 7, Warner acknowledged it was one of those occasions when he genuinely felt nervous but stated that he couldn't have played better on such a massive occasion.

"I was going through that my best knocks the other day with a couple of the journos and that definitely is up there. To go out there, a lot of pressure, I don't generally feel the pressure, I don't get nervous," he said.

"But walking out here and telling my friends, 'I'm going out to play the way I want to, looking to score and have intent', and to deliver that in a Boxing Day Test which is the pinnacle as a kid. To go out and execute that emphatically was awesome," he added.

Reflecting on the unforgiving heat on day two, the New South Wales batter noted how draining the innings was from all fronts. He continued:

"When your back's against the wall, you can only look to move forward, that's how I've always been. It was emotional, it was hard out there, it was draining. The build-up, the articles."

"But to come out here and just back myself and look to score, have that intent, which was probably missing from the last 12 months. It was a magical moment and so proud to do it in front of my family and friends."

David Warner joined an elite list of scoring a ton on his 100th Test and became the first Australian batter to score a double hundred on this occasion. On day two, he shared a massive 239-run stand with Steve Smith to put Australia in the driver's seat.

David Warner knocked over by Anrich Nortje on day three

David Warner was dismissed by Anrich Nortje. (Image Credits: Getty)

David Warner, who retired hurt on day two immediately after scoring a double ton due to full-body cramps, could not add to his overnight score. He returned after Anrich Nortje removed Travis Head, but the right-arm speedster picked up consecutive wickets.

The home side have a lead of over 350 runs and are in pole position to take a 2-0 series lead.

