“That was very harsh" - Fans reckon Ravindra Jadeja was unlucky to be adjudged lbw on Day 3 of IND vs ENG 1st Test

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed for 87 off 180 balls on Day 3 of the first Test against England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, January 27. The left-handed batter was unbeaten on 81 overnight, but could only add six runs to his score before being trapped leg before by off-spinner Joe Root.

In the 120th over of India’s innings first, Jadeja missed a slider from Root that came in with the arm and rapped him on the pads as he attempted a defensive stroke.

The on-field umpire raised his finger, but the Indian batter went for a DRS. Replays showed 'impact' as umpire’s call and 'wickets hitting' as umpire’s call as well. Also, there was a spike on UltraEdge when the ball was close to both the bat and pad. Eventually, the third umpire upheld the on-field decision of out.

A number of fans took to X to express their displeasure at the verdict handed out to Jadeja. Many of them felt that the southpaw was not out, with only a few agreeing that it was the correct decision. Below is a compilation of some reactions to the Team India all-rounder’s dismissal.

Jadeja was the third Indian batter to be dismissed in the 80s in India’s first innings of the Hyderabad Test. Earlier, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 80 off 74, while KL Rahul anchored the innings with 86 off 123 balls.

England launch strong fightback after Jadeja’s exit

England made a strong comeback in the Hyderabad Test against India following Jadeja’s dismissal. After the left-hander perished for 87 off 180 balls, a knock that included seven fours and two sixes, Jasprit Bumrah was bowled for a golden duck.

Axar Patel, who was unbeaten on 35 overnight, was the last man to be dismissed in India’s first innings, bowled by Rehan Ahmed for 44. The left-hander was done in by one that kept low as India ended on 436. For England, Root finished with 4/79 from 29 overs.

The visitors made an impressive start to their second innings. They went to lunch on Day 3 at 89/1 after 15 overs, trailing India by 101 runs. Zak Crawley fell to Ravichandran Ashwin for 31, but Ben Duckett (38*) and Ollie Pope (16*) were holding fort for the Englishmen.

