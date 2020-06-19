'That hat-trick against West Indies was very important': Kuldeep Yadav tells Mayank Agarwal

Kuldeep Yadav told Mayank Agarwal that the hat-trick against West Indies has huge significance in his career.

He also reminisced about his Test debut and admitted that he had got emotional after taking his first wicket.

Kuldeep Yadav is the only Indian bowler to take two hat-tricks in ODI cricket

India's left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav mentioned that the hat-trick he took against West Indies was very special as it came at a crucial stage in his career. He also fondly remembered his Test debut and described it as the biggest moment of his life.

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, the other member of the spin-twins, remembered the high points in their careers in a chat with Mayank Agarwal in the Indian openers' show 'Open Nets with Mayank'.

When Agarwal asked Kuldeep Yadav about his hat-trick against West Indies, the latter acknowledged that it was a huge moment for him as he was making a comeback into the Indian team after a long break.

"Hat-trick was very important. As you would already know, Chahal and I didn't play much cricket together after the World Cup. We didn't play even a single match. Sometimes I was playing, on other occasions he was playing. Before this series, there was a long gap where I had not played. It was a very important hat-trick because once you give a good performance, it motivates you a lot. This hat-trick has huge significance in my career."

Mayank Agarwal further asked him whose idea it was to put the extra slip on the hat-trick delivery. Kuldeep Yadav revealed that it was his own idea and he was confident of grabbing the hat-trick.

"I think it was my plan only. I had immense belief that I will take the hat-trick. Because it was a No. 7 or No. 8 batsman, so if I keep the ball on the stumps he would get bowled if he misses and if he edges it would go to slip or gully. And on the hat-trick ball, I already knew that I would get the hat-trick."

Kuldeep Yadav is the only Indian bowler to take two hat-tricks in ODI cricket. His first hat-trick had come against Australia at the Eden Gardens in 2017.

His second hat-trick came against West Indies at Vizag in December 2019. Shai Hope, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph were his victims during this hat-trick. Joseph was caught by Kedar Jadhav at second slip to complete Kuldeep Yadav's second hat-trick.

Kuldeep Yadav on his Test debut

Kuldeep Yadav made an impressive debut against Australia in Test cricket

Mayank Agarwal further asked Kuldeep Yadav what the latter's feelings were when he made his Test debut, as it is a big thing to play Test cricket for any cricketer. The unorthodox left-arm spinner replied that it was a huge moment and he also revealed how he planned David Warner's dismissal, his maiden Test wicket.

"When I was given the test cap, I was totally blank. Because it was the biggest moment of my life. I bowled after lunch, the first 3 balls I bowled were slow flighted deliveries. Warner defended two of those deliveries on the front foot and played a check-drive off the third one. So I thought that I would bowl a quick flipper on the first ball of the next over and keep it on the stumps. The ball came out perfectly, since it was quicker Warner didn't get the time and he edged it to slip. That was a big moment in my life, taking a test wicket."

Yuzvendra Chahal recollected having watched Kuldeep Yadav's debut on television and reminded his spin partner that he had got emotional after getting his first wicket.

"I was watching on TV. He had got emotional, he had started crying. He shed few tears. Generally he doesn't cry, he is a tough guy, never seen him cry."

Kuldeep Yadav admitted that he had got emotional as it was a dream come true for him.

"You get a bit emotional because playing Test cricket for India is always your dream. So when your dream is fulfilled and you get a wicket on the first day, then it is the icing on the cake. So I got a bit emotional."

Kuldeep Yadav had made his Test debut against Australia in March 2017. He bagged four wickets in the first innings of that match, getting rid of David Warner, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins.

