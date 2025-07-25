"That is highly debatable" - R Ashwin questions Shubman Gill's tactic after Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dissected Team India skipper Shubman Gill's decision to hand the new ball to Anshul Kamboj on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. The debutant was picked to support spearhead Jasprit Bumrah instead of the senior candidate Mohammed Siraj after India were bowled out for 358 in the first innings.

Kamboj had a forgettable first over as Ben Duckett latched onto him for three boundaries to assert himself at the crease. The debutant found his rhythm eventually, while Mohammed Siraj was introduced into the attack in the eighth over itself as England cruised against the new ball.

A similar fate had been in store for Mohammed Siraj at Lord's during the third Test, as it was Akash Deep who shared the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah.

R Ashwin noted that Kamboj's ability with the new ball, while Siraj's ability to make the old ball talk with his scrambled seam and intensity, justified Shubman Gill's decision to go with the debutant.

"Shubman Gill gave the new ball to Anshul Kamboj, and that is highly debatable. I can see why Shubman gave him the new ball, there are two reasons for that, Anshul Kamboj is a good exponent, his wrist position is good, he can swing the ball both ways, and Siraj has the ability to bowl well with the old ball. So, I can see merit in that (decision)," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Despite not setting the stage on fire in his maiden international outing. Ashwin was impressed by Kamboj's skillset and backs him to make an impact if the conditions improve for the bowlers in the Test.

"We have said this before as well, there was no one bowling in partnership with Jassi. To expect Anshul Kamboj to do that against Bazball in his first Test? We have to cut him some slack. I think his first spell was a little disappointing, but he came back very nicely. I wouldn't be surprised, if the conditions help tomorrow morning, he could open up a few more wickets," he added.

Anshul Kamboj finished with figures of 1-48 off 10 overs at Stumps on Day 2, which included a maiden over as well. The right-arm pacer earned an unprecedented debut after not even being part of the initial squad itself. Injuries to Harshit Rana, Akash Deep, and Arshdeep Singh paved the way for the 24-year-old to feature, as he pipped Prasidh Krishna for the third seamer slot.

Anshul Kamboj dismissed Ben Duckett for 94 to hand Shubman Gill and co. a timely breakthrough on Day 2

The right-arm pacer was looking much more menacing in his third spell towards the end of the day's play. Brought back into the attack in the 37th over by Gill, he struck gold in his very next over by getting the prized wicket of Ben Duckett. The left-handed batter went for a lavish cut off a short-of-a-length delivery outside the off-stump, but ended up edging it to the wicket-keeper.

Anshul Kamboj has a vital role to play on Day 3 as the Shubman Gill-led side aims to claw their way back into the contest. England were placed at 225-2 at Stumps on Day 2, trailing only by 133 runs in the first innings.

