"That was a huge lapse in concentration" - Former India coach picks Karun Nair's dismissal as a turning point in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes Karun Nair's dismissal in the second innings of the third Test at Lord's allowed England back into the contest. Shastri called out the right-hander for his lapse of concentration.
The wicket came when England skipper Ben Stokes introduced Brydon Carse into the attack late on Day 4. The 29-year-old delivered a full ball, which nipped back. In what seemed a brain fade, Nair offered no shot and the umpire raised the dreaded finger immediately after Carse appealed. The 33-year-old walked off for 14 after burning a review.
Speaking on the latest episode of the ICC Review, the 62-year-old felt Rishabh Pant's run-out in the first innings for 74 equally proved detrimental for India. He elaborated:
"The turning point for me in this Test match was, first of all, Rishabh Pant's dismissal [in the first innings. Having said that, again at 40/1 [in the second innings], I thought that was a huge lapse in concentration from Karun Nair to leave a straight ball, a nothing ball, to leave it and open the door for England."
"I thought that the timing of that dismissal turned things around. Because you saw when Siraj batted, when Bumrah batted, when Jadeja was batting, once the ball was 40 overs old, they hardly put a foot wrong."
Chasing 193, the tourists had crashed to 112/8 at one stage. Although Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah staged a fantastic rearguard, England eventually won by 22 runs.
"You have to compliment England" - Ravi Shastri credits Ben Stokes and Co. for putting pressure on India
Shastri feels the tourists would have chased down the target had they lost fewer two wickets on the penultimate day, adding:
"You have to compliment England. When the going got tough, those moments they seized. And when they saw an opening in the door, they just banged their door down. There was hardly anything in that surface, and if you had lost two wickets less the previous day I think India would have chased that down."
The two sides will resume the battle for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in the 4th Test in Manchester, beginning on July 23.
