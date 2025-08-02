"That indeed is a very heavy roller" - Sanjay Bangar makes an insensitive comment on air about groundsman during ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test 

Former player and coach Sanjay Bangar made a questionable remark about a groundsman at The Oval during commentary on Day 3 of the fifth Test between India and England. He came under fire after commenting on the weight of the member of the ground staff while footage of the pitch being rolled was shown during the first session.

Amid England's struggle to break the overnight pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep, the commentary panel, comprising Sanjay Bangar and former India pacer Varun Aaron, were discussing how the pitch's appearance has changed compared to the first couple of days.

Compared to the green tinge that led to 21 wickets falling across the first two days, the pitch sported a brownish hue on the moving day. Bangar noted how a heavy roller being used by both teams has been a major contributor to the surface's complexion.

The footage of the heavy roller being operated by the groundsman before play on the pitch was cast, which prompted the former player to make a note of the weight of the personnel using the machine as well.

"That indeed is a very heavy roller, I must say. Not necessarily for the weight of the roller, but also the weight of the groundsman sitting on it.," Bangar said on Star Sports.

Team India have been able to make the most of the optimal batting conditions and a short-handed England pace unit. At the time of writing, the visitors are placed at 181-3 after 43 overs following Akash Deep's dismissal for a well-made 66.

"You are just a groundsman, nothing else" - Gautam Gambhir's war of words with groundsman at The Oval ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

The groundsmen at The Oval were cast under the spotlight prior to the fifth Test after the curator was embroiled in a heated exchange with Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir. The Indian team were prohibited from having a closer look at the pitch, and asked to maintain a distance of over two metres.

The Indians responded strongly at the scene, as well as in the media during the build-up to the contest.

"When we were standing on the wicket looking at it, one of the ground staff came and said to stand two and half metres away from here. In my cricketing career I have never seen anybody saying that," Team India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said during the pre-match press conference (via BBC)

The heated build-up and friction made its way into the match as well, with numerous altercations already reported in three days' worth of play in the fifth Test.

