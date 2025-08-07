"That is intentional" - Former India captain's big statement on Rishabh Pant's batting in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar made an interesting remark on Rishabh Pant's batting during the Test series against England. India leveled the recently concluded five-match series 2-2.
Tendulkar reckoned that there was never a dull moment whenever Pant was at the crease. He spoke about the sweep shot in particular. Pant often fell while he was playing the shot and seemed to have lost his balance. However, Tendulkar reflected that it was intentional.
"Specially the sweep shot, where he likes to get under the ball. People think that he falls while playing the shot, but that is intentional so that he can get under the ball. That is a plan. The secret is to get under the ball for that shot, so that falling is planned, not an off-balance fall. He plans to fall depending on the length the bowler bowls," he said on his YouTube channel. (7:51)
The former India opener also praised Pant for the way he batted in England. Tendulkar reflected that the left-hander had developed a habit of playing impactful knocks. He believed that Pant should look to be careful while having to save a Test, but otherwise, must be allowed to bat as he usually does.
"Someone like Rishabh should be left alone. I’m not saying that when you’re looking to save a match he doesn’t need a different approach; if there are 15 or 20 overs to survive, then obviously he should have a different approach. But if it’s the first, second, or third or even for that matter, the fourth innings, whichever situation, whatever time, he’ll work that out and use his experience," he added.
Pant missed the fifth Test as he fractured his toe and was ruled out. However, he played a key part and scored 479 runs at an average of 68.42 with two hundreds and three fifties.
"Probably one of the best I've seen him bat" - Sachin Tendulkar on India opener
Sachin Tendulkar was also impressed with the way India opener KL Rahul batted throughout the series. Rahul took responsibility as a senior batter in the absence of big names like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
"KL Rahul, I thought he also batted wonderfully. You know, it's possibly one of the best I've seen him bat. The way his defense was right close to the body, and the way he was leaving deliveries, I thought he was completely organized. He knew where his off stump was, and what balls to leave," he said. (19:49)
"I felt at times that he was able to frustrate the bowlers by not playing anything unnecessary, making them come to him, and when the balls were in his striking zone, he played magnificent shots," he added.
Tendulkar also reckoned that Rahul forced the England bowlers to try different strategies against him. He reflected that the opener was calm, composed, and also displayed precise technique.
Rahul was India's second-highest run-getter after Shubman Gill. The right-hander made 532 runs at an average of 53.20 with two tons and as many half-centuries.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news