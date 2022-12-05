Aakash Chopra has highlighted that India's bowlers failed to deliver the knockout punch after a decent performance in the first ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Sunday, December 4.

Rohit Sharma and Co. were bowled out for 186 runs after being asked to bat first. Their bowlers then reduced the Tigers to 136/9 before an unbroken 51-run last-wicket partnership between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman took the hosts across the finish line.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the Indian seamers bowled well but could not close out the game, elaborating:

"There was sideways movement, so whoever was doing seam bowling, they were bowling well. But that killer blow was missing in the Indian bowling towards the end, that knockout punch, they were nicely in the game before that."

Chopra observed that Deepak Chahar gave the Men in Blue the perfect start while defending a below-par target. The former Indian opener said:

"When it was Bangladesh's turn to bat, a wicket off the first ball - Shanto was dismissed. It was an amazing ball from Deepak Chahar. Anamul got out and then there was a good partnership going on."

Chahar had Najmul Hossain Shanto caught by Rohit off the very first delivery of Bangladesh's innings. Mohammed Siraj then dismissed Anamul Haque before Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan strung together a 48-run partnership for the third wicket.

"That's a big question" - Aakash Chopra on Washington Sundar bowling just five overs

Washington Sundar dismissed both Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan.

Chopra questioned Rohit's call not to give Washington Sundar more than five overs. He reasoned:

"Then Washington Sundar, now that's a big question. He bowled five overs, conceded 17 runs, picked up two wickets and I am asking this question why he didn't bowl his full overs, he could have bowled at least seven to nine overs."

The renowned commentator added that the off-spinner could have been tried when the last-wicket partnership was growing. He explained:

"Don't say that he cannot bowl because Mehidy Hasan Miraz was there, he dismissed a right-hander also. He could have bowled a little when the last 51-run partnership was being stitched together. Just dangle the carrot and see what happens because the bowler's day was going good, but he was not given his full overs."

Chopra lauded Siraj's spell but added that an extra over given to Kuldeep Sen might have turned the tide Bangladesh's way, observing:

"Siraj was brilliant, he bowled extremely well - three wickets for 32 runs. Kuldeep Sen was a little expensive. He picked up two wickets. I think Rohit gave him an extra over thinking he might get a third wicket but Mehidy struck two sixes."

Hara Sreekar @Royal_HaRRa Hopefully this would be a good learning experience for Kuldeep Sen and he improves in the upcoming matches Hopefully this would be a good learning experience for Kuldeep Sen and he improves in the upcoming matches https://t.co/OxRJhAN8Qx

Sen was struck for two sixes when Bangladesh needed 47 runs off 60 deliveries, with the last pair at the crease. Although Siraj and Shardul Thakur conceded only four runs in the next two overs, Chahar bowled a couple of no-balls and was smashed for four boundaries in his next two overs as the hosts pulled off an unlikely win.

