“That’ll also mean the end of giving opportunities to someone like Sanju Samson"- Aakash Chopra comments on India's playing XI for 3rd ODI vs WI

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra shared his views on the Men in Blue's playing XI for the third ODI against West Indies. The three-match series stands 1-1 after the two matches in Barbados. The two teams will meet in the series decider at the Brian Lara Stadium tomorrow in Trinidad.

India rested Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the second ODI to give opportunities to other players. Only Ishan Kishan could impress the fans with his batting performance in the second ODI. He scored a half-century, but the others failed, resulting in India's defeat.

Aakash Chopra suggested that if India wants to win the series, they should bring Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in the playing XI for the third ODI.

However, Chopra pointed out that if India bring the two seniors back, it may take away an important opportunity from someone like Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav or Axar Patel, who have been trying to cement their places in the team.

"That’ll also mean the end of giving opportunities to someone like Sanju Samson or Suryakumar Yadav, one of the two will have to sit out. Axar Patel won’t get another opportunity," Chopra said on JioCinema.

Chopra felt that since India have experimented with their batting lineup in the first two matches of the series, they should continue doing the same in the third game as well.

“If you were to look at the series for experiments, why stop? If you’re going in with the philosophy that ‘I am going to try a lot of cricketers, I’m going to give chances to the players who haven’t gotten enough game time.’ Why change? You’ve done it in the first game, you’ve done it in the second game. Just give more opportunities to the players who haven’t gotten enough in the past," he added.

"You don’t need seven options to play in an ODI on a surface that’s bowler-friendly"- Aakash Chopra thinks India should their bowling plan for the 3rd game

During the same show, Aakash Chopra highlighted that India are playing too many bowlers on a wicket that is difficult for batting. Explaining how the bowlers are not receiving equal chances to prove themselves, the former Indian cricketer continued:

"India has a lot of bowling options. With regards to fast bowlers, they have four. They played as many as three in the previous game. You don’t need seven options to play in an ODI on a surface that’s bowler-friendly."

Chopra concluded by saying that India can drop one bowling option from their playing XI and squeeze in an extra batter to strengthen the batting unit.

"Umran Malik bowled just three overs in the first and second games, and Axar Patel bowled only two overs in the previous game. Where you’re not able to give enough overs to the bowlers you’re picking, cut down on the resources and maybe play an extra batter," Aakash Chopra signed off.

The third ODI of the India vs West Indies series will happen tomorrow. It will be exciting to see which team wins the series.

