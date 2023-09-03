“That was a nothing shot” - Gautam Gambhir slams Virat Kohli over dismissal in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match

Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir was critical of Virat Kohli’s shot selection in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match in Pallekele on Saturday, September 2. Analyzing the former Indian captain’s dismissal in the game, Gambhir opined that Kohli played a nothing shot.

Kohli was bowled by Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi for 4 off 7 balls. He tentatively poked at a short of a length outside off and ended up dragging the ball back onto the stumps.

Speaking on Star Sports, Gambhir questioned Kohli’s manner of dismissal and commented:

"That was a nothing shot, neither forward, neither back. I think was a bit casual. That is what you get when you play someone like Shaheen Afridi. You do not know whether to go forward or back.”

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis, however, shared a differing view and opined that the Indian batter was unlucky.

"Kohli was a touch unlucky. Inside edge, the ball did not come on to the bat and maybe even kept a bit low. But credit to Shaheen Shah Afridi for altering his length," he said.

Before Kohli, Afridi also dismissed Indian captain Rohit Sharma for 11, cleaning him up with a brute. The left-arm pacer returned at the death to claim two more wickets and finish with excellent figures of 4/35 from his 10 overs.

A fine fifth-wicket stand of 138 between Ishan Kishan (82 off 81) and Hardik Pandya (87 off 90), however, lifted the Men in Blue to a competitive 266.

Matthew Hayden reckons Kohli was a bit unlucky

Like Waqar, former Australian opener Matthew Hayden also reckoned that Kohli was touch unlucky with his dismissal against Afridi on Saturday in Pallekele. According to him, the inside edge could have gone anywhere.

"Yeah, inside edge onto the stumps, could have got anywhere," he said.

Kohli’s dismissal left India in trouble at 27 for 2, while became 66/4 as Shreyas Iyer (14) and Shubman Gill (10) also failed to come up with the goods. While the former pulled Haris Rauf to a fielder at midwicket, the latter dragged a delivery from the right-arm pacer onto the stumps.

The match was set up for an interesting chase, but Pakistan could not bat due to rain and the teams had to share points as the game was called off.