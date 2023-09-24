“That question is answered” - KL Rahul asserts that he has done enough since comeback to prove fitness ahead of World Cup 

KL Rahul, India’s captain for the first two ODIs of the series against Australia, has stated that his performances since comeback from injury should clear whatever doubts people have over his fitness.

The 31-year-old smashed an unbeaten hundred in his comeback match - the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Pakistan. On Friday, September 22, he scored an unbeaten 58 off 63 balls and guided India to victory in a chase of 277 against Australia in Mohali.

Speaking ahead of the second ODI in Indore, which will be played on Sunday, Rahul asserted that he has given proof of his fitness with the way he has performed since returning to action during the Asia Cup.

"Everyone has seen me playing in the Asia Cup, I played all the games in the Super 4. I kept 50 overs, batted and scored runs as well, so I think that question is answered for everyone who were concerned about my fitness. Hopefully, I'll carry on in the same way with a big two months coming up with the World Cup and the Australia series,” he said.

The batter picked up a thigh injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) and had to subsequently undergo a surgery for the same. After completing his rehabilitation, he was named in the squad for the Asia Cup. Elaborating on the challenges of making a comeback, Rahul said:

“I knew when I would return to the side, I'd have to keep wickets and bat. The physical challenges are a lot more compared to when I am only batting. I knew this, so I worked very hard on my fitness. As cricketers, we know the challenges that we will have to face on the field and we try to replicate that at training and practice sessions.”

While Rahul impressed with the bat in the opening ODI, he struggled behind the stumps, missing an easy run out and fumbling a few deliveries behind the stumps.

“Shows that they trust in my abilities” - KL Rahul

Rahul has led India on a few occasions when the regular skipper has been rested. He captained India in one of the Tests during the South Africa tour after Virat Kohli was ruled out and even led in the ODIs since Rohit Sharma could not recover from an injury.

"They keep giving me more responsibilities, which shows that they believe and trust in my abilities. It gives me a lot of confidence and I also enjoy taking responsibility. It makes life and playing cricket a lot more fun," Rahul stated about being named captain for the first two ODIs against Australia.

Rohit Sharma will return to lead the team in the third ODI, which will be India’s last international game before the World Cup.