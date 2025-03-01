"That rule was meant to nullify India's spin domination" - R Ashwin makes huge statement ahead of IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 match

Former Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his displeasure over the new ODI rules instituted over the last few years ahead of the India-New Zealand 2025 Champions Trophy clash. The eight-team tournament has seen poor crowd turnout for most matches, leading to concerns about the survival of the 50-over format.

Ad

Ashwin believes rules like two new balls and five fielders inside the circle in the middle overs have made it a one-sided contest between bat and ball. He also talked about the rule changes being instituted to neutralize the impact of Indian spinners.

Speaking about the future of ODI cricket amid dwindling interest for the format, Ashwin said on his YouTube channel [quoted by India Today]:

"Until 2013-14, ODI cricket was played with one ball. Before 2015, the new rule was implemented where five fielders were allowed in the circle, and two balls were introduced. I think in many ways that rule was meant to nullify India's spin domination. That is just my take."

Ad

Trending

He added:

"Before this Afghanistan versus England match, I was wondering whether there is any future for ODI cricket. Let's be very honest with it. In T20Is, there is so much crowd engagement, and consumption is high because it ends inside four hours. I feel Test cricket will excel more once the first-class structure of teams like Afghanistan improve. But in ODIs, there is no contest."

Ad

Ashwin was a vital cog in India's white-ball domination from 2010 to 2013, with the side winning the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. Several rule changes came into existence in the next two years before the 2015 ODI World Cup.

"Going to be a real challenge for the ICC" - R Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin further questioned the existence of the ODI format in the cricket ecosystem moving forward. He felt the next ODI World Cup in South Africa in two years will be a massive test for the ICC, considering the reduced interest in the format.

Ad

"I think that is impacting the game massively because reverse swing is gone from the game now. The role of finger spin has also been reduced. The 50-over World Cup (2027) in South Africa is going to be a real challenge for the ICC. It is on the brink of a decision being made because the game is going so slow. It's meandering along. I have a question in my mind: is there a place for 50-over cricket in today's game?" said Ashwin.

Meanwhile, India, New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa have qualified for the semifinal of the ongoing Champions Trophy. The final league game between India and New Zealand will be played tomorrow (March 2) in Dubai, followed by the two semifinals and grand finale next week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news