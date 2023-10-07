"That's a big difference" - Steve Smith reflects on his massive role change from 2011 ahead of 2023 World Cup

Star Australian batter Steve Smith reflected on how vastly things have changed since the last time he was in India for the 2011 World Cup. The 34-year-old opined that batting at the top four in the 2023 World Cup to slotting at the bottom four is a remarkable change.

With Ricky Ponting leading Australia in the 2011 World Cup, Smith earned selection as a spinner, who could bat a bit. The right-hander played six matches in the 2011 edition but managed only 53 runs with the bat and a solitary wicket. However, he has now transformed into an extremely capable top-order batter.

Speaking ahead of Australia's 2023 World Cup opener against India, Smith recalled, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"My role now is probably a little bit different to the last time that I was here in India for the World Cup when I was the spinner … things have changed a bit since then. I assume I'll be batting in the top four as opposed to the bottom four so that's a big difference.

The veteran batter revealed that he can roll and use his wrists in the 2023 World Cup unlike during the Ashes series due to injury. He added:

"I feel like I can use my wrists and decelerate in defence and all different things that I was struggling to do in England. A few things were challenging, particularly defending and decelerating, the force that goes through that was hard and when I got in certain positions, it was a bit uncomfortable."

The third ODI against India in Rajkot saw Smith reach 5000 runs in the format and achieved it in 129 innings, becoming the fourth-fastest Australian to do it.

"I'll see where things are at after this" - Steve Smith on his future

Steve Smith. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Steve Smith admitted that they want to give it all to make Australia win the World Cup this year, given most players could be playing their final edition. He added:

"For a lot of us, it could be our last (ODI World Cup), so we want to make every post a winner and give ourselves every chance to win. I'll see where things are at after this and speak to people and see what their thoughts are around me carrying on playing. But the next six weeks is my big focus and we'll get to that after."

Australia have already won the 50-over World Cup five times and will look to add a sixth title this year.