"That's the big question the team has to answer" - Aakash Chopra on whether Ishan Kishan can be an opener for India in World Cup 2023

Aakash Chopra is unsure whether Ishan Kishan's consistent performances in the recently concluded ODI series against the West Indies will earn him a place at the top of the order for India in the 2023 World Cup.

Kishan smashed a 64-ball 77 in the final ODI as the Men in Blue thrashed the Windies by 200 runs in Trinidad on Tuesday (August 1) to win the three-match series 2-1. The wicketkeeper-batter amassed 184 runs in the series, with half-centuries in all three games, and was duly chosen as the Player of the Series.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra concurred with the adjudicator's decision. However, he pointed out that the team management and selectors will have to decide whether the performance was good enough to merit a place as an opener in the World Cup, elaborating:

"The Player of the Series in my opinion is Ishan Kishan. It could have been shared between Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur but I have kept Ishan Kishan because the pitches in the first two matches were tough. If you see it from the World Cup perspective, your third opener and second wicketkeeper is ready."

The former Indian opener added:

"The good thing is that he has scored runs. These runs are extremely important because these are international runs, but if we see from the World Cup perspective, can these runs help him bat at the same position? That's the big question the team has to answer."

Chopra highlighted that Kishan brought his aggressive game to the fore in the final ODI. While acknowledging that the left-handed opener was slightly lucky, he added that fortune favors the brave.

"He might not open when he plays in the World Cup" - Aakash Chopra on Ishan Kishan

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are likely to be India's preferred opening pair for the World Cup.

Aakash Chopra reckons Ishan Kishan might not get to bat at the top of the order in the World Cup, observing:

"He (Kishan) might not open when he plays in the World Cup, that's what I feel. I feel Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma will only open. Virat Kohli is going to come at No. 3. So you will not have a single left-hander in the top three. All three are going to be right-handers."

The cricketer-turned-commentator doesn't want Rohit Sharma to bat in the middle order to accommodate Kishan as an opener. He said:

"He might have to play in the middle order for India but what do we know - Rohit might bat down the order. It's not going to happen and it shouldn't happen as well because Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli should be one, two and three."

Kishan will likely be a reserve opener and wicketkeeper for the World Cup if KL Rahul is fit and available. However, the Indian think-tank might have to bat one among Kishan, Rohit and Shubman Gill down the order if the Karnataka wicketkeeper-batter isn't available for the global event.

