"That's Bumrah for you" - Sanjay Manjrekar compares Team India speedster to Bollywood legend" 

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar recently compared Team India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah to legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar. He opined that the speedster doesn't have any weakness, a trait similar to the late actor, who's widely considered one of the finest actors of Indian cinema.

Manjrekar stated that during an interaction with Bollywood star Amir Khan, the latter suggested that Kumar having no weakness separated him from the rest. Implying that the same could be said about Bumrah, the cricketer-turned-commentator said on Star Sports' show 'Deep Point' (via TOI):

"I spent one evening with Aamir Khan and we were talking about Dilip Kumar. So I asked him that 'we don't understand from the outside what is so great about Dilip Kumar'. Aamir thought about it for a while and then eventually said, 'He had no weakness'. That's Bumrah for you."

Bumrah was recently named the Men's Cricket of the Year and the Test Cricketer of the Year at the International Cricket Council (ICC) awards. The 31-year-old also featured in ICC's Test and ODI teams of the year for 2024.

Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to be fully fit in time for the 2025 Champions Trophy: Reports

Jaspit Bumrah stole the show with his bowling exploits in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Test series. He picked up 32 wickets across nine innings at an average of 13.06.

While Australia won the five-match series 3-1, it was Bumrah who was adjudged the Player of the Series. The fast bowler did not bowl in the final innings of the fifth Test due to a back injury.

Bumrah has been picked in India's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, recent reports suggest that it would be a miracle if he is fully fit in time for the marquee tournament.

Sharing details about the seamer's injury, an anonymous BCCI source was quoted as saying by TOI:

"The BCCI medical team is in touch with Schouten in New Zealand. The board had also planned a visit for Bumrah to New Zealand. But that hasn’t happened yet. The selectors know it will be a miracle if Bumrah turns up 100% fit in the given timeline. The reports will be shared with his doctor in New Zealand. Sending Bumrah to New Zealand will depend on the feedback. The board and Bumrah himself are not willing to push hard given his significance over a long period of time.

"The selectors will only be informed if he is ready to take the field after the entire process is complete. The selectors will need to keep a backup plan ready for him. It will be a miracle if Bumrah makes it."

India will open their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with a clash against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20.

