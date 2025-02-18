"That's where the 'Dhoni Review System' started" - Suresh Raina reveals key match from Champions Trophy 2013

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina recently shared an interesting story from the 2013 Champions Trophy. Raina was a part of India squad that won the tournament under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

On JioHotstar's show, The Suresh Raina Experience: Champions Trophy Special, Raina looked back at India's match against West Indies from the 2013 Champions Trophy. In Raina's view, that game marked the start of the 'Dhoni Review System' era.

MS Dhoni is popular for getting a majority of his DRS calls right. As per Raina, Dhoni got confidence from the match against West Indies played on June 11, 2013, at The Oval.

"The Oval is a batting-friendly surface. If you consider the weather, as you said, in Wales, you need to look up at the skies as well as down at the pitch. This is where the Dhoni Review System started. Every DRS he called was correct," Raina said.

It is pertinent to note that India took one review in that game, and it was successful. When Marlon Samuels defended a ball from Ravindra Jadeja close to the pads, India appealed for LBW, but umpire Aleem Dar adjudged it not out. Dhoni asked for a review, and the decision was overturned.

"The best part was his attacking field placements"- Suresh Raina gives credit to MS Dhoni for India's win against West Indies

During the same episode, Suresh Raina heaped praise on MS Dhoni for keeping an attacking approach against West Indies. Raina pointed out how Dhoni put pressure on West Indies by forcing them to attack the spinners.

"Look at him behind the stumps, taking catches. The best part was his attacking field placements. Kohli was in the slips, Ashwin was at leg slip, and Dhoni was behind the stumps. He knew how to build pressure. This was the rise of T20 cricket, where players were always looking to attack. His masterstroke was bringing in spinners and challenging them to attack," Raina added.

West Indies managed only 233/9 in 50 overs. Chasing 234, India reached 236/2 in 39.1 overs and won by eight wickets. Ravindra Jadeja won the Player of the Match award for his five-wicket haul.

