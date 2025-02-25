"That’s what they didn’t want" - Indian legend hints at Shaheen Afridi deliberately bowling wides to Virat Kohli in IND vs PAK CT 2025 clash

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar has suggested that Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi purposely tried to bowl wides in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash only to deny Virat Kohli a ton. Gavaskar believes no team wants a ton against them from an opposition player, especially if they know they are losing the contest.

With Kohli nearing his 51st ODI ton, Afridi bowled three wides in the 42nd over of the innings and the crowd started booing the left-arm pacer. However, the 36-year-old reached the three-figure mark in the very next over with a boundary off Khushdil Shah when he was on 96 as Team India sealed a comfortable six-wicket victory.

Speaking to India Today, the 75-year-old reckons Kohli scoring a 90 would have been acceptable to Pakistan but not a century.

"I think the attempt was to bowl a little wider so that Kohli wouldn’t reach 100. Kohli scoring a 90 was acceptable, but Kohli scoring 100 is a big deal—especially against Pakistan. That’s what they didn’t want. No team, especially when they know they won’t win, wants a record set against them—a record of the most centuries, the most five-wicket hauls, or even the lowest runs scored by their own team. These are all records you don’t want against your name."

The Delhi-born cricketer also became the third player to cross 14,000 runs in ODI cricket. He also became the third-highest run-getter in internationals, going past Ricky Ponting.

"How has India produced so many young stars in white-ball cricket?" - Sunil Gavaskar questions Pakistan's bench strength

During the aforementioned interaction, Sunil Gavaskar also wondered where Pakistan's natural talent vanished. He cited Inzamam-ul-Haq's example of how the former captain made up for technique with temperament. Gavaskar said:

"I think it's surprising-this lack of bench strength. Pakistan always had natural talent. Natural in the sense that they may not have always been technically correct, but they had an instinctive understanding of bat and ball. Look at Inzamam-ul-Haq, for example. If you look at his stance, you wouldn't recommend that to a young batter, but he had great temperament. With that kind of temperament, he made up for any technical shortcomings."

"It's surprising that Pakistan have not been able to produce such talents. They also have the Pakistan Super League. How has India produced so many young stars in white-ball cricket? It's because of the IPL," he added.

With New Zealand beating Bangladesh on Monday, both the Tigers and Pakistan have been knocked out of the Champions Trophy.

