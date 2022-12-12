"That's not out even if in 'One Tip One Hand'" - Fans slam third umpire Joel Wilson for controversial caught behind decision against Pakistan

Pakistan have been on the receiving end of a controversial decision by the third umpire on Day 4 of their ongoing Test against England at Multan. Left-hander Saud Shakeel was given out after being caught down the leg-side. He feathered a delivery from Mark Wood, which was caught by wicketkeeper Ollie Pope.

The on-field umpires asked third umpire Joel Wilson to have a look at the catch again and the soft signal was given as out. After looking at the replays multiple times, Wilson decided to stay with the onfield decision as he probably didn't have conclusive evidence to adjudge the batter not out.

However, this has enraged a section of fans on Twitter. They feel that as per the replays, the ball seemed to have clearly touched the grass as Pope didn't have his fingers entirely under the ball.

Here are some of the reactions:

Tom Carpenter @Carpo34 We’re all lucky Joel Wilson wasn’t 3rd umpire for this We’re all lucky Joel Wilson wasn’t 3rd umpire for this https://t.co/IQAOmD3Q02

CricBlog ✍ @cric_blog



#PAKvENG Joel Wilson. Bad decision. That ball touched the ground. Shakheel and Pakistan hard done by for sure. Joel Wilson. Bad decision. That ball touched the ground. Shakheel and Pakistan hard done by for sure.#PAKvENG

Jon H @127J_H All that being said, Joel Wilson has shown before that he is smarter than the technology (see the Stokes lbw call at Headingley that he got completely right even though ball tracking had a mare) so perhaps he’s right here too. All that being said, Joel Wilson has shown before that he is smarter than the technology (see the Stokes lbw call at Headingley that he got completely right even though ball tracking had a mare) so perhaps he’s right here too.

Akbar Choudhry @Dr_A_Choudhry No Joel Wilson. Absolutely no.



That is one of the worst decisions I have ever seen with the assistance of technology. No Joel Wilson. Absolutely no. That is one of the worst decisions I have ever seen with the assistance of technology.

Akash Fotedar @akashfotedar5



Looking at the replay, it looked like Pope pushed the ball into the ground.



#PAKvENG Has Joel Wilson given that out because the soft signal was out and he doesn't think he had enough evidence to over turn the on-field decision?Looking at the replay, it looked like Pope pushed the ball into the ground. Has Joel Wilson given that out because the soft signal was out and he doesn't think he had enough evidence to over turn the on-field decision? Looking at the replay, it looked like Pope pushed the ball into the ground. #PAKvENG

Scott Bailey @ScottBaileyAAP Is Joel Wilson the only person who didn't see the ball touch the ground there? #PAKvENG Is Joel Wilson the only person who didn't see the ball touch the ground there? #PAKvENG

Will @WSArcher_ Another splendid decision from the greatest umpire ever joel Wilson Another splendid decision from the greatest umpire ever joel Wilson

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan Thought I saw a little bit of the ball hitting the ground with that last dismissal .. #PAKvENG .. What another great Test match .. Thought I saw a little bit of the ball hitting the ground with that last dismissal .. #PAKvENG .. What another great Test match .. 👍

Udit @udit_buch I thank heavens during such decisions that India isn't on either side, receiving end pe hote to as a fan sehna mushkil ho jaata, aur agar humare favour me hota to BCCI=ICC barrage incoming I thank heavens during such decisions that India isn't on either side, receiving end pe hote to as a fan sehna mushkil ho jaata, aur agar humare favour me hota to BCCI=ICC barrage incoming

cricatbest™ @cricatbest1 @TheBarmyArmy So this is how you guys win? Then it's a shame @TheBarmyArmy So this is how you guys win? Then it's a shame

Tom Carpenter @Carpo34 "there’s a mark on a bat, but it could come from anywhere” vs “fingers clearly under the ball”



Choose your fighter "there’s a mark on a bat, but it could come from anywhere” vs “fingers clearly under the ball”Choose your fighter https://t.co/DSGIWskJ4g

Prithvi @Puneite_ Prithvi @Puneite_ You are playing in the subcontinent and Eng are finally paying the price for not having a quality spinner in the side. Leach has bowled ridiculously bad, but it was his job to contain one end, as Jadeja did at the Oval. You are playing in the subcontinent and Eng are finally paying the price for not having a quality spinner in the side. Leach has bowled ridiculously bad, but it was his job to contain one end, as Jadeja did at the Oval. If Pak end up losing this, that controversial decision of Shakeel would be akin to that of Justin Langer at Hobart in 1999. 2 famous test victories robbed. twitter.com/Puneite_/statu… If Pak end up losing this, that controversial decision of Shakeel would be akin to that of Justin Langer at Hobart in 1999. 2 famous test victories robbed. twitter.com/Puneite_/statu…

Silly Point @FarziCricketer That's not out if even in 'One Tip One Hand'. That's not out if even in 'One Tip One Hand'. https://t.co/giMJSqrAp1

Saud Shakeel's dismissal could prove costly for Pakistan

At one point on Day 4, it looked like Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Nawaz were in complete control of the chase and that their partnership would take Pakistan home. But it wasn't to be as a great spell from speedster Mark Wood just before lunch turned the game on its head.

Wood used the round-the-wicket angle and cramped Nawaz for room with a short-pitched delivery. The southpaw could only feather it down the leg side into the hands of Ollie Pope. Shakeel's dismissal was also pretty similar, with probably the only difference being that the catch wasn't as clean as the one before.

Debutant Abrar Ahmed was promoted to No. 9 in the batting order and he did score a handy 17 off just 12 balls. But James Anderson ensured that the counter-attack didn't last long.

Pakistan need 45 runs to win the match at the time of writing, with just a couple of wickets in hand.

