"That's not out even if in 'One Tip One Hand'" - Fans slam third umpire Joel Wilson for controversial caught behind decision against Pakistan

Pakistan have been on the receiving end of a controversial decision by the third umpire on Day 4 of their ongoing Test against England at Multan. Left-hander Saud Shakeel was given out after being caught down the leg-side. He feathered a delivery from Mark Wood, which was caught by wicketkeeper Ollie Pope.
The on-field umpires asked third umpire Joel Wilson to have a look at the catch again and the soft signal was given as out. After looking at the replays multiple times, Wilson decided to stay with the onfield decision as he probably didn't have conclusive evidence to adjudge the batter not out.
However, this has enraged a section of fans on Twitter. They feel that as per the replays, the ball seemed to have clearly touched the grass as Pope didn't have his fingers entirely under the ball.
Saud Shakeel's dismissal could prove costly for Pakistan
At one point on Day 4, it looked like Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Nawaz were in complete control of the chase and that their partnership would take Pakistan home. But it wasn't to be as a great spell from speedster Mark Wood just before lunch turned the game on its head.
Wood used the round-the-wicket angle and cramped Nawaz for room with a short-pitched delivery. The southpaw could only feather it down the leg side into the hands of Ollie Pope. Shakeel's dismissal was also pretty similar, with probably the only difference being that the catch wasn't as clean as the one before.
Debutant Abrar Ahmed was promoted to No. 9 in the batting order and he did score a handy 17 off just 12 balls. But James Anderson ensured that the counter-attack didn't last long.
Pakistan need 45 runs to win the match at the time of writing, with just a couple of wickets in hand.