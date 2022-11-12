"That's not good enough"- Brad Hogg underlines biggest reason for India's defeat to England in the T20 World Cup semifinal

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg believes that Team India lost their 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal against England due to their 'conservative' batting. The Men in Blue scored just 62 runs in their first 10 overs, something which Hogg felt was unacceptable.

The likes of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul once again struggled to get their team off to a flying start at the Adelaide Oval on November 10. Although Virat Kohli scored a fifty, it wasn't as quick as the Men in Blue would have liked. Hardik Pandya's blazing 63 helped India put some sort of a fighting total of 168/6 on the board.

Speaking in a video uploaded to his Instagram handle, here's what Brad Hogg had to say about the way the top-order batted:

"The top-order was very conservative and we're going at just 6.2 runs per over at the 10-over mark. That's not good enough when you're up against the most aggressive batting line-up in the world. For me, it was the first ten overs of India's innings that cost them the game, not the bowling."

Indian bowlers bowled better than the English bowlers: Brad Hogg

England made a mockery of the run-chase as they beat the Men in Blue by 10 wickets. The bowlers were slammed for not being able to pick up even a single wicket.

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag India Clueless with the ball. Hales and Buttler too good for this Indian attack. India Clueless with the ball. Hales and Buttler too good for this Indian attack.

However, Brad Hogg opined that they bowled better than their English counterparts. He claimed it was just the counterattack from Jos Buttler and Alex Hales that broke the chase down. He stated:

"I felt the Indian bowlers bowled better than the English bowlers. They bowled better lengths and better lines and made the English batters take huge risks to find the boundary and they weren't able to counteract and set the right fields. When England bowled, they gave plenty of width and that's where the batters gained their boundaries."

England have an opportunity to avenge their defeat in the 1992 World Cup final by beating Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday (November 13).

