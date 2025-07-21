  • home icon
"That’s not just dedication" - X erupts over discarded Team India batter's epic weight loss ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By Mohul Bhowmick
Published Jul 21, 2025 16:41 IST
India v New Zealand - 1st Test - Source: Getty
Sarfaraz Khan of India walks back after being dismissed during day day of the First Test match between India and New Zealand at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Bengaluru, India. (Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)

Discarded Team India batter Sarfaraz Khan stunned fans with his epic weight loss transformation on Monday, July 21. Khan, whose pictures went viral on the social media site X, appears to have lost around 17 kg in just two months.

Khan is not a part of the India squad for the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, despite having made his debut against England in Rajkot in early 2024. He also has a Test century (150) to his name, which he scored against New Zealand in Bengaluru the same year.

His staggering weight-loss journey impressed the game's supporters, who took to X to share their feelings. Most of these fans were supportive of Khan and seemed hopeful of a Test recall for the Mumbai batter soon.

"That’s not just dedication - that’s a statement. From domestic beast to Team India’s most deserving warrior.He didn’t just shed weight - he’s carved his place in the squad. Give this man the cap already!" tweeted a fan.

You can see the tweet here:

"Mind blowing transformation. But the question will be if he will get consistent chances in the side or not (sic)," wrote another user.

You can view the tweet here:

Here are some other comments by fans on Khan's transformation:

"He followed a strict diet and trained rigorously, including practicing twice a day to improve his fitness and address areas like playing deliveries outside the off-stump. He wants to improve his fitness too," wrote another.
"Hard work in the off-season will get plenty of lime-light starting September Amazing job by the rising talent from Mumbai," shared a supporter.
"He seems to have worked really hard on his fitness because losing so much weight in such a short span of time isn't easy. He was often criticized for being overweight, but now appears in much better shape. Let's see when he makes his Test comeback now," opined a fan.

Sarfaraz Khan last played a Test for India in 2024

Khan, who has played six Tests so far for India, averages a healthy 37.10 while batting in the middle order. As mentioned earlier, he has a century to his name, along with three half-centuries.

Astonishingly, Khan has not played for India since their home series against New Zealand last year. After scoring 150 in Bengaluru, he was selected for the next two Tests, in Pune and Mumbai, but repeated failures saw him being shifted out.

Although he was a part of the India squad for their Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which they lost 1-3, in late 2024 and early 2025, he did not get picked in the playing XI for even one Test. Then, ahead of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, he was dropped from the squad altogether.

Khan was given an opportunity to play for India A against England Lions ahead of this series, and he grabbed eyeballs with 92 in his sole innings. But this was not enough to sway the selectors to hand him a recall into the senior squad.

Mohul Bhowmick

Mohul is a senior football, cricket and Olympic Sports writer at Sportskeeda, and has been in the organisation for more than 6 years. Some of his best work includes 118 exclusive interviews with famous sports personalities, insider talk and transfer speculations. He has also covered the entirety of the 2023-24 ISL season, Kalinga Super Cup and 2023-24 Pro Kabaddi League from the ground.

An MBA degree holder in Finance, Mohul is also a professional cricketer and is currently in the reserves for Hyderabad’s Ranji Trophy team. He’s also played league football in Hyderabad.

His football interest sparked after watching countless Rahim League matches at the Gymkhana and supporting the State Bank of Hyderabad. He grew up hearing stories about the legendary Syed Abdul Rahim and his incredible football team of the 1960s, which had a big influence on him. He has admired Manchester United’s dominance in English and European football as well.

Tennis star Leander Paes, Olympic gold-medalist Abhinav Bindra, cricketing legend Rahul Dravid and football star Chinglensana Singh are Mohul’s favorite athletes. He is a staunch Hyderabad FC supporter, and Sahil Tavora’s 88th-minute equalizer in the 2021-22 ISL Cup final against Kerala Blasters is one of his favorite footballing moments. Abhinav Bindra’s gold medal in shooting at the 2008 Olympics also had a huge impact on Mohul.

In his work, he strives to write relevant, accurate and unbiased stories by conducting thorough research. When not working, Mohul enjoys reading books and listening to heavy metal and rock music.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
