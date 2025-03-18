"That's just what happens" - Former Australian coach makes bold prediction on outcome of IND vs ENG 2025 Test series

Former Australian head coach Darren Lehmann has revealed his prediction for the five-Test series between India and England in June. Lehmann believes the hosts will have an unbeaten home summer and doesn't expect them to lose a Test to India.

The two sides will battle it out in the five-match Test series for the Pataudi Trophy, beginning on June 20 at the Headingley in Leeds. Although India currently holds the trophy, they haven't won a series on English soil since 2007. The likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will want to tick it off before retiring from the format.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 55-year-old said England will beat India this summer, putting all the questions to bed until they arise in Australia.

"India are a very good cricket team but England will win at home. That's just what happens. I think they will dominate the summer and put a lot of questions to bed - then get to Australia where the real questions start. They will bounce back as a one-day side and I don't think they will lose a game this summer," Lehmann said.

The Asian giants had held a 2-1 lead in the five-Test series when they visited England in 2021. However, the final Test in Manchester could not take place that same year due to positive COVID-19 cases in the Indian team. With the Test postponed to next year, the hosts won at Edgbaston and leveled the series 2-2.

"They haven't won a Test in Australia for 15 years" - Darren Lehmann on England

Darren Lehmann. (Image Credits: Getty)

With the Ashes series also scheduled for the end of the year, Darren Lehmann said the Englishmen must play out of their skin to beat the Aussies Down Under. The former all-rounder spoke about Bazball, claiming that it hardly works on tricky batting conditions.

Lehmann stated:

"They have had a bit of a hiccup of late with Bazball, haven't won too many games, so that is a challenge. Are they a chance to win The Ashes? They have a chance but they will have to play very well. They haven't won a Test in Australia for 15 years, so it will need a big turnaround. It is something they could do if they get on a bit of a roll but I just think the bowling attack Australia put out there and on the wickets we play will be a real contest for them. Bazball has been excellent and works on flat wickets but as soon as the wicket does anything it doesn't really work."

The Men's Ashes series between Australia and England will begin on November 2025.

