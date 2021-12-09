"That’s just pathetic officiating" - Ricky Ponting slams umpires after David Warner gets a no-ball reprieve

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has slammed 'pathetic' umpiring after David Warner was given out from a Ben Stokes no-ball on Day 2 of the 1st Ashes Test at the Gabba.

Stokes, who made a return to competitive cricket yesterday, outfoxed Warner when the latter was batting at 17. However, replays showed the English all-rounder had overstepped, giving David Warner a reprieve.

Incidentally, Ben Stokes had overstepped every delivery leading up to Warner's dismissal, but not a single one was called, which irked Ricky Ponting. Speaking on Channel 7, the legendary batsman said:

"If someone upstairs is supposed to be checking these and they haven’t decided that any of those are a no-ball, that’s just pathetic officiating as far as I’m concerned."

The 46-year old added:

"It led to what we saw late in the over. If he’d have been called for a no-ball the first one he bowled, then of course he’s going to drag his foot back. I’m not sure what’s happened. I’m keen to hear why it hasn’t happened earlier."

Prior to that, Warner had edged two balls that went through the slips before settling down. He went on to form a crucial 100+ run partnership alongside Marnus Labuschagne to put Australia on top.

Warner, Labuschagne put hosts in driver's seat

Australia managed to bowl England out for 147 on the first day of the Test. The home side continued the good work to take a crucial first innings lead riding on a 156-run stand between David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne.

Despite losing Marcus Harris early on, Warner and Labuschagne played positive cricket despite the English bowlers making some inroads with extra pace and bounce.

Labuschagne, in particular, looked in his stride, smashing six boundaries and two sixes in a 74-run knock before being dismissed by Jack Leech. Steve Smith too looked good during his 19-ball stay but a faint edge off Ollie Robinson marked the end of his innings.

Warner (94*), however, looked determined at the other end to take Australia to tea at 193/4. The hosts currently lead by 46 runs.

