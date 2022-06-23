"That's the last time I've cried for Indian cricket team" - Fans recall heartbreaking loss in WTC final on this day a year ago 

It was on June 23 last year that Team India fell just one step short of conquering the World Test Championship. When Virat Kohli first became India's Test captain, he had a dream of building a team that won in all conditions, which was shattered on that day.

India did win quite a few famous games away from home, but when it came to the biggest Test of them all, they couldn't overcome the final hurdle against New Zealand.

While some fans on Twitter celebrated India's Champions Trophy win on the same day nine years ago, some also recalled this heartbreaking loss.

Here are some of the reactions:

Akshat @AkshatOM10



Now a complete batsman, go let your bat do the talk king this man has always given his 120% in terms of captaincy. Made team India no. 1 team , won 5 test maces and lead his team to play WTC final in 2021. Still in return got heartbreaks ! He don't deserve this.Now a complete batsman, go let your bat do the talk king @imVkohli this man has always given his 120% in terms of captaincy. Made team India no. 1 team , won 5 test maces and lead his team to play WTC final in 2021. Still in return got heartbreaks ! He don't deserve this. 💔 Now a complete batsman, go let your bat do the talk king @imVkohli ! https://t.co/NqNd271EHx

Aryan Singh @14_aryanp Wtc final hurts the most and I mean the most. It should have been India Wtc final hurts the most and I mean the most. It should have been India

Nikita Malviya🇮🇳 @NikitaMalviya04

#WTCFinal @ICC On this day when I had very bad days as an Indian cricket fan but good days as a cricket fan because That day my second favorite team New Zealand won the title And I was very happy for them And the way they showed his game that day, they deserved to win this title. @ICC On this day when I had very bad days as an Indian cricket fan but good days as a cricket fan because That day my second favorite team New Zealand won the title And I was very happy for them And the way they showed his game that day, they deserved to win this title. #WTCFinal https://t.co/VT4vRIyckz

Aryan Singh @14_aryanp I don't have any memory of Wtc Final. What is wtc final I don't have any memory of Wtc Final. What is wtc final

Amme31🇮🇳 ||Jack Wilder Stan ❤|| @MegaVyas & the confidence was , the attitude to go for a win made us enter the Final



But it doesn't matter In WTC cycle 2019-2021 we had the best phase, the team was just amazing& the confidence was, the attitude to go for a win made us enter the FinalButit doesn't matter In WTC cycle 2019-2021 we had the best phase, the team was just amazing 💓 & the confidence was 🔥, the attitude to go for a win made us enter the Final ✨But 😞💔 it doesn't matter 😓

Aryan Singh @14_aryanp It had been 1 year of the start of this depressing Test. Anyways fair play to Gill and Rohit. They started very well It had been 1 year of the start of this depressing Test. Anyways fair play to Gill and Rohit. They started very well https://t.co/NNeYuwS6bJ

;-) @JhawarGourav7 On the happiness of CT 2013 We are forgetting the pain of WTC 2021

#WTC2021 #CT13 Also #OnThisDay On the happiness of CT 2013 We are forgetting the pain of WTC 2021 Also #OnThisDay 😔💔 On the happiness of CT 2013 We are forgetting the pain of WTC 2021 💔#WTC2021 #CT13 https://t.co/ogGKThyfwX

Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season @Shrustappen33 One year of World Test Championship Final loss.

Thats the last time I have cried for Indian Cricket Team. One year of World Test Championship Final loss. Thats the last time I have cried for Indian Cricket Team.

New Zealand's pace quartet was too good for India

The reserve day was used on June 23 as rain played spoilsport for most of the Test. Going into the reserve day with a slender lead of 32 runs, New Zealand had a slight advantage. But it was still anybody's game as Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara were still at the crease.

All kinds of permutations and discussions started as to what could be a safe target that Kohli and his men could set for the Kiwis. However, all that talk vanished within an hour of play on Day 6 as Kyle Jamieson sent back both Kohli and Pujara.

They kept on losing wickets and struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking. The pitch had a lot in it for the pacers, and the batters just couldn't get partnerships going. They tried to reach at least a lead of 200 runs, but with his four-wicket haul, Tim Southee ensured that wasn't the case.

The Kiwis were set a modest target of 139 and the only thing that could have helped the bowlers would have been some cloud cover to aid swing or even rain. However, it was a bright and sunny day, which further helped Kane Williamson and his men to cruise to an eight-wicket win.

The expression on Kohli's face summed up the 'so near, yet so far' situation of his team.

