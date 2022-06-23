"That's the last time I've cried for Indian cricket team" - Fans recall heartbreaking loss in WTC final on this day a year ago 

It was on June 23 last year that Team India fell just one step short of conquering the World Test Championship. When Virat Kohli first became India's Test captain, he had a dream of building a team that won in all conditions, which was shattered on that day.
India did win quite a few famous games away from home, but when it came to the biggest Test of them all, they couldn't overcome the final hurdle against New Zealand.
While some fans on Twitter celebrated India's Champions Trophy win on the same day nine years ago, some also recalled this heartbreaking loss.
Here are some of the reactions:
New Zealand's pace quartet was too good for India
The reserve day was used on June 23 as rain played spoilsport for most of the Test. Going into the reserve day with a slender lead of 32 runs, New Zealand had a slight advantage. But it was still anybody's game as Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara were still at the crease.
All kinds of permutations and discussions started as to what could be a safe target that Kohli and his men could set for the Kiwis. However, all that talk vanished within an hour of play on Day 6 as Kyle Jamieson sent back both Kohli and Pujara.
They kept on losing wickets and struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking. The pitch had a lot in it for the pacers, and the batters just couldn't get partnerships going. They tried to reach at least a lead of 200 runs, but with his four-wicket haul, Tim Southee ensured that wasn't the case.
The Kiwis were set a modest target of 139 and the only thing that could have helped the bowlers would have been some cloud cover to aid swing or even rain. However, it was a bright and sunny day, which further helped Kane Williamson and his men to cruise to an eight-wicket win.
The expression on Kohli's face summed up the 'so near, yet so far' situation of his team.
Interested in sports other than cricket? Find more details here