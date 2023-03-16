"That's a long way away now, 2010" - Tamim Iqbal disappointed by lack of Bangladesh's visits to England

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has lamented their lack of visits to England in the recent past, stating that they haven't toured the country despite performing well in white-ball cricket. The southpaw revealed that he will cherish his twin centuries during the 2010 tour throughout his life.

Bangladesh last toured England way back in 2010 when they were comprehensively defeated in the Test series but took the three-match ODI series to the decider before losing the final game. The Tigers don't have a visit to England scheduled until March 2027 when they have a two-Test series and have no away series against the Englishmen in this edition of the FTP.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Tamim remarked that 2010 is a long way off and complained about Bangladesh not touring countries like England and Australia more often. The veteran said:

"That's a long way away now, 2010. Scoring a hundred in England is not easy, especially for a team like us. The memories are something that, when I've finished cricket, I will take forever in my heart. Those two are really close to my heart, but the most important thing is you guys need to invite us more often."

"That was the last time we played there, which is unfortunate. Bangladesh is in a situation now where we should tour Australia and England more often and I don't know why that doesn't happen. It's been 13 years now and we haven't been back to England. It's sad actually that we haven't toured again after doing so well, especially in white-ball cricket."

Tamim scored 103 and 108 at Lord's and Old Trafford, respectively, during the 2010 tour, but the hosts won those fixtures comfortably. However, Bangladesh recently dominated England in the shortest format in their backyard, blanking the world champions in the three-game T20 series.

"It will be less England fans and more Bangladeshi fans" - Tamim Iqbal on Bangladesh playing in England

Tamim Iqbal during the 2019 World Cup. (Credits: Getty)

The opener reckons that Bangladeshi fans will comfortably outnumber English fans even if they play in the latter's backyard anytime soon, as evident during the 2017 Champions Trophy.

He added:

"I can guarantee you, it will be less England fans and more Bangladeshi fans, for sure. If you remember the 2017 Champions Trophy, we actually outnumbered the English fans. Whatever format we play, if we get invited to play in England, it will be a full house."

Bangladesh's fixtures during the 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2019 World Cup attracted considerable crowds. According to ESPN Cricinfo, over 600,000 in England and Wales registered as Bangladeshi in the 2021 Census.

