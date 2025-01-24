"That's the most perfect way to put a grip" - When Virat Kohli praised Rohit Sharma's skills of putting grip on bat [Watch]

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two of the greatest batters in cricket history. Almost every youngster considers them as role model while trying to become a better batter.

Although the duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are not that active on social media platforms these days, there was a time when both would post entertaining content for their followers. They would also participate in the fun segments of the Indian cricket team's social media coverage quite regularly.

In an old video which has resurfaced on YouTube now, Rohit and Virat can be seen giving tips of how to put a grip on a bat. Rohit put a new grip on a bat and taped it properly, showing the viewers how to do it right. Virat joined in and said:

"That's the most perfect way to put a grip."

Rohit further mentioned that the young players should know that bat is the most important thing and they should know how to take care of it. The video was uploaded on a lesser-known YouTube channel, but it has 1.1 million views in seven years.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will aim to win their 4th ICC trophy

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are two of the most successful Indian cricketers, having won three ICC trophies each. They both won the T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2013 together. In 2007, Rohit won the T20 World Cup with the Indian team, while Virat was a part of the Indian squad that lifted the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Both batters now have an opportunity to win their fourth ICC championship as India gears up to participate in the 2025 Champions Trophy. India will open their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. After that, the Men in Blue will take on Pakistan and New Zealand in the group stage.

