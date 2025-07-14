"That's why he played really well under Kohli" - Nasser Hussain's huge statement on Indian star during ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former England captain Nasser Hussain hailed Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, calling his passion and energy similar to Virat Kohli's. The 31-year-old led India's sensational bowling performance on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test at Lord's with two early strikes.

Ad

Siraj removed Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope in quick succession to spark an England collapse that ultimately saw them get bowled out for 192. The veteran pacer finished with excellent figures of 2/31 in 12 overs after running in hard during his spells.

Talking about Siraj's desire and passion after play on Day 4, Hussain said on Sky Sports (6:05):

"It is (Kohli-esque passion), and that's why he played really well under Kohli. If you fire him up and let him go, he was pumped up and adjusted his line beautifully for Ollie Pope as well. He is someone you love to have in your team because when it's important and Indian fans are desperate for their cricketers to show passion and emotion, no one does it better than Mohammed Siraj."

Ad

Trending

Siraj leads all bowlers in this series with 13 wickets at an average of 32, including a five-wicket haul in India's famous 336-run win in the second Test at Edgbaston.

"Maybe 52-48 sort of game" - Nasser Hussain on the ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nasser Hussain believes India are slightly on top after four hard-fought days of the third Test at Lord's. Set a target of 193, the visitors fell to 58/4 at stumps on Day 4, with another 135 runs required for victory.

First innings centurion KL Rahul remains unbeaten on 33 and will likely be joined by Rishabh Pant first thing on the morning of Day 5.

"Just India, maybe 52-48 sort of game. That pitch tomorrow morning , England have to use the newish ball and hit the cracks hard," said Hussain (via the aforementioned source).

Ad

Hussain also backed England skipper Ben Stokes' decision to remove Jofra Archer from the attack after only four overs in the second innings.

"You don't set a field for poor bowling, and Jofra didn't quite get it right in that spell. He is not a machine, he has not played a Test match for four years. He didn't quite get that new ball right and was all over the place. In general, he was full and floaty. He is that sort of cricketer, where, if it's not right, they blame something else, and Stokes managed the situation perfectly," he stated.

After removing Yashasvi Jaiswal in his first over for a duck, Archer erred on the fuller side, conceding 18 runs off his four overs. The 30-year-old is playing his first Test for England since the away series against India in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news