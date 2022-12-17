“That's a quality hundred against a quality attack” – Twitterati react as Zakir Hasan becomes fourth Bangladesh batter to score century on debut

Zakir Hasan shone for Bangladesh in the second innings against India on Day 4 (Saturday, December 17) of the ongoing Chattogram Test. After getting dismissed for just 20 runs in the first innings, the left-hander came out all guns blazing to hit a century on his debut.
The 24-year-old has also become only the fourth batter to score a century on his Test debut for the hosts. He has joined Aminul Islam, Mohammad Ashraful, and Abul Hasan on the elite list.
Chasing 513, Hasan looked excellent throughout his innings, scoring 100 off 224 balls, including 13 boundaries and a six. The opener also shared a 124-run partnership with Najmul Hossain Shanto (67) for the first wicket.
The southpaw was caught by Virat Kohli at the slips off Ravichandran Ashwin in the 79th over.
A section of users on social media expressed delight at seeing excellent grit and determination from Zakir Hasan throughout his innings.
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:
Zakir Hasan & Najmul Hossain stand up against Indian bowlers
Earlier in the day, Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain frustrated Indian bowlers during their century partnership. Umesh Yadav finally provided a breakthrough in the session as Bangladesh lost their first wicket for 124.
The hosts were 237/5 after 87.2 overs. The onus will be on skipper Shakib Al Hasan to save Bangladesh from another embarrassing loss against India.
Earlier on Day 3, India declared their second innings at 258/2 after centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara (unbeaten 102), and Shubman Gill (110) stretched the visitors' lead to 512.
It is worth mentioning that Bangladesh were bowled out for 150 in their first innings, courtesy of a five-wicket haul from Kuldeep Yadav and a three-for from Mohammed Siraj. Meanwhile, India scored 404 in the first innings.
With more than a day left for the Test, Team India will look to win the game and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. A victory against Bangladesh would keep KL Rahul and Co. in good stead in the ICC World Test Championship table.
The two teams will next play in the second Test, scheduled to be held in Dhaka from Thursday, December 22.
