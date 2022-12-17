“That's a quality hundred against a quality attack” – Twitterati react as Zakir Hasan becomes fourth Bangladesh batter to score century on debut

Zakir Hasan shone for Bangladesh in the second innings against India on Day 4 (Saturday, December 17) of the ongoing Chattogram Test. After getting dismissed for just 20 runs in the first innings, the left-hander came out all guns blazing to hit a century on his debut.

The 24-year-old has also become only the fourth batter to score a century on his Test debut for the hosts. He has joined Aminul Islam, Mohammad Ashraful, and Abul Hasan on the elite list.

Chasing 513, Hasan looked excellent throughout his innings, scoring 100 off 224 balls, including 13 boundaries and a six. The opener also shared a 124-run partnership with Najmul Hossain Shanto (67) for the first wicket.

The southpaw was caught by Virat Kohli at the slips off Ravichandran Ashwin in the 79th over.

A section of users on social media expressed delight at seeing excellent grit and determination from Zakir Hasan throughout his innings.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Century on debut for Zakir Hasan. Shown fine technique and temperament batting under enormous pressure. Hallmark of a high quality player. Getting wickets is hard toil on this pitch for India Century on debut for Zakir Hasan. Shown fine technique and temperament batting under enormous pressure. Hallmark of a high quality player. Getting wickets is hard toil on this pitch for India

Swapnil @SwapnilJMundhe That's some innings for a debutante. 4th innings century on debut, playing 224 balls..Well played Zakir Hasan That's some innings for a debutante. 4th innings century on debut, playing 224 balls..Well played Zakir Hasan

Never looked uncomfortable for his entire innings. Could he be the Kyle Mayers of Bangladesh?



#BANvIND #INDvBAN Century on Debut for Zakir Hasan in the 4th innings.Never looked uncomfortable for his entire innings. Could he be the Kyle Mayers of Bangladesh? Century on Debut for Zakir Hasan in the 4th innings.Never looked uncomfortable for his entire innings. Could he be the Kyle Mayers of Bangladesh?#BANvIND #INDvBAN https://t.co/kJzGZVMa0D

Aminul Islam - 145 vs IND, 2000

Mohammad Ashraful - 114 vs SL, 2001

Abul Hasan - 113 vs WI, 2012

𝗭𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗿 𝗛𝗮𝘀𝗮𝗻 - 𝟭𝟬𝟬* 𝘃𝘀 𝗜𝗡𝗗, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮



AJN @LifeIsAnElation Take a bow, Zakir Hasan. That's a quality hundred against a quality attack. Take a bow, Zakir Hasan. That's a quality hundred against a quality attack.

Aminul Islam vs IND, Dhaka (2000)

Mohd. Ashraful vs SL, Colombo-SSC (2001)

Abul Hasan vs WI, Khulna (2012)

Zakir Hasan vs IND, Chattogram (2022)*



Kyle Mayers (vs ) at Chattogram, 2021

Zakir Hasan (for ) at Chattogram, today

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Zakir Hasan becomes the first Bangladesh opener to score a hundred on debut in Tests.



Take a bow, Zakir. Zakir Hasan becomes the first Bangladesh opener to score a hundred on debut in Tests. Take a bow, Zakir. https://t.co/OOIyY2Gecc

Zakir Hasan & Najmul Hossain stand up against Indian bowlers

Earlier in the day, Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain frustrated Indian bowlers during their century partnership. Umesh Yadav finally provided a breakthrough in the session as Bangladesh lost their first wicket for 124.

The hosts were 237/5 after 87.2 overs. The onus will be on skipper Shakib Al Hasan to save Bangladesh from another embarrassing loss against India.

Bangladesh lose three wickets in the second session with 176 on the board.



Scorecard - #BANvIND Tea on Day 4 of the 1st Test.Bangladesh lose three wickets in the second session with 176 on the board.Scorecard - bit.ly/BANvIND-1STTEST Tea on Day 4 of the 1st Test.Bangladesh lose three wickets in the second session with 176 on the board.Scorecard - bit.ly/BANvIND-1STTEST #BANvIND https://t.co/8Jtov0x3vB

Earlier on Day 3, India declared their second innings at 258/2 after centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara (unbeaten 102), and Shubman Gill (110) stretched the visitors' lead to 512.

It is worth mentioning that Bangladesh were bowled out for 150 in their first innings, courtesy of a five-wicket haul from Kuldeep Yadav and a three-for from Mohammed Siraj. Meanwhile, India scored 404 in the first innings.

With more than a day left for the Test, Team India will look to win the game and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. A victory against Bangladesh would keep KL Rahul and Co. in good stead in the ICC World Test Championship table.

The two teams will next play in the second Test, scheduled to be held in Dhaka from Thursday, December 22.

