"That’s something we’re not accustomed to as a group" - Jos Buttler on England struggling to win white-ball series this summer 

England captain Jos Buttler admitted they are not used to struggling for white-ball series victories as South Africa won the second T20I in Cardiff. Buttler stated that a win in the deciding third T20I would be crucial for a transitioning side.

England succumbed to a 58-run loss in the second T20I in Cardiff as South Africa delivered an improved performance from their defeat in Bristol. The Proteas bowled the hosts out for 149, who were chasing a daunting 208, set up by Rilee Rossouw's unbeaten 96.

Speaking after the game, the 31-year old said the group remains desperate to register their first limited-overs series victory this summer. He feels they are still taking time to get accustomed to the changes around the staff.

Buttler said, as quoted by BT Sport.

"You want to win every series that you play and we haven’t won a series yet this summer. That’s something we’re not accustomed to as a group. But this is a start of a new cycle of a team. There’s been a few changes – a new captain and a coach, and I feel like that’s showing a little bit. We’re still working ourselves out and gelling as a group and we need to do that quickly. Winning this series would be great for that. We’re not afraid to lose, we don’t want to play safe."

Buttler, who succeeded Eoin Morgan as the limited-overs skipper, has tasted only three wins this summer under his leadership. The Lancashire keeper-batter was one of the many England batters in the second T20I against South Africa to get a start without scoring big.

"I’d just remind him of all the good things he’s done" - Jos Buttler on Jason Roy's struggles

Jason Roy walks off for 20 from 22 balls in the second T20I against South Africa. (Credits: Getty)

When asked if Buttler had any advice for his opening partner Jason Roy, the captain wanted Roy to trust himself more. Buttler observed that lean patches are a part and parcel for any batter.

"I’d just remind him of all the good things he’s done, to trust himself even more. Every batter in the world goes through patches where you don’t hit the ball as sweetly as you like to. It’s easy when you score runs to say all the right things and take man of the match but it’s when you’re not quite clicking that you have to trust what you do."

He added:

"T20 cricket is brutal, it demands you keep taking risks and being brave. He must continue to do that. Jason is such an imposing figure, teams can be scared to bowl to him, so you just have to remind him of that stuff."

It's worth noting that Roy has managed only 59 runs in his last five T20I innings and has struggled to get out of the blocks. The third T20I will take place in Southampton on Sunday.

