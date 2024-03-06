"That's something I've learnt from Virat Kohli; he does that really well" - Jemimah Rodrigues on hitting the ball in the gaps

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Jemimah Rodrigues recently spoke about how she cultivated the habit of consistently hitting the ball in the gaps by observing Virat Kohli. The middle-order batter was adjudged the Player of the Match for her unbeaten 69 runs off 33 deliveries in DC's 29-run win over the Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, March 5.

Rodrigues, coming in to bat at No. 4 following Alice Capsey's dismissal, took her time to settle down as she scored only 13 runs off her first 14 deliveries. She switched gears, first by taking on Shabnim Ismail in her final over and then by scoring a flurry of boundaries off Nat Sciver-Brunt in the death overs as well.

The right-handed batter maneuvered and manipulated the field to perfection, scoring across all areas of the ground. She scored over the off-side infield by making room for herself, dispatched the fuller deliveries down the ground, and even played an exceptional hook shot toward the end of the innings.

Rodrigues' contribution allowed DC to post a mammoth total of 192-4 after being asked to bat first in the first WPL match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

"I knew coming into the WPL you need all sorts of shots, and I can't stick to [certain shots] and say, 'I'm this kind of a player.' For me I need to put a little more effort than the others to hit those sixes," she said. "But I rely a lot on my timing and my bat swing. I think today it came off really well, and for me, even if you see my sixes, I don't try to hit sixes, I try to hit the ball in the gap. If it's hit too well, it goes for a six," Rodrigues said after the match.

"That's something I've learnt from Virat Kohli; he does that really well. I really look up to him because we have similar [batting] positions in the Indian team. The way he goes about [his game], he runs well between the wickets, [and] he has intent while batting. Even if he hits sixes, he hits it in the gaps. So if he hits it well, it's either two runs, four or a six. That's what I try and apply in my game too," she added.

Rodrigues has scored 122 runs in five matches at an average of 40.67 and a strike rate of 169.44 in WPL 2024 so far.

Working on power-hitting has been a long process: Jemimah Rodrigues

With the top three of Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma and Alice Capsey being in fine form, DC's middle order has not quite been tested in the tournament so far. The top order's form reflects in the team's position in the points table, as well as in their four-match unbeaten streak since a last-ball defeat against the defending champions on the opening day of WPL 2024.

"One thing really good about my game today was [that] from the first ball I had the intent. Even though I didn't go bang, bang, bang from the first ball, but in my stride the way I was timing the ball, I think that intent was very important for me. It gets me going and gets my feet in good positions," Rodrigues said.

"I need to keep improving with the game. Working on power-hitting was not just now or just before the WPL; it's been a long process from so many years, and going out there and hitting those sixes time and time again [was great]," Rodrigues concluded.

DC are next scheduled to face the UP Warriorz (UPW) on Friday, March 8 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App