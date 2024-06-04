"That's a template that needs to change with those 2 players" - Ian Bishop feels Pakistan need to move on from Babar-Rizwan at the top of the order 

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop feels Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan need to change their approach drastically to catch up with other teams in world cricket. The right-handed duo have been prolific at the top over the years, and bring loads of experience, but their intent in the powerplay and Pakistan's poor middle order questions their pairing,

The Men in Green tried to introduce promising youngster Saim Ayub into the mix during the build-up to the 2024 T20 World Cup. The left-handed batter opened with both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan during the away series against New Zealand and Ireland. However, despite showing intent, he could not make the most of his opportunities.

Pakistan reverted to the Babar-Rizwan pairing during the recent away series against England, and are likely to stick with it in the ongoing T20 World Cup as well.

Ian Bishop outlined the concerns with the Babar-Rizwan pairing at the top, and how it does not bode well with the modern route the game has taken in recent times.

"So, the experience of Babar and Riwan, they probably will go back there. But again, that's a template that needs to change with those two players who I think from what we've seen T 20 cricket going to even in a World Cup of challenging pitches, they need to shift another gear up in the way they approach their batting," Bishop said on Star Sports.

The Men in Green have had Babar and Rizwan as their opening pair across the last two editions of the T20 World Cup, where they finished as semi-finalists and runners-up, respectively.

Bishop further stated that youngsters like Saim Ayub and Mohammed Haris should be in contention for the opening role soon.

"If you're asking me what I want versus what will happen to Pakistan, I will tell you that I need and hope that down the road, I don't know if it's immediate but down the road guys like Saim Ayub, I know Mohammad Harris is not in the reckoning right now, but he's another young man. They've left back at home that I think until for T-20 cricket. But these guys are still very young and living the way," Bishop added.

Mohammed Haris was part of the Pakistan squad during the last edition of the T20 World Cup. The youngster had played a crucial role in the latter half of the campaign with his intent in the No. 3 position, particularly as Babar and Rizwan did not have the best of tournaments.

Pakistan will open their campaign against the USA in Dallas on June 6

The Men in Green have come into the T20 World Cup without playing any official warm-up fixtures. The away series against England marks their most recent outing. They will kickstart their campaign with a clash against co-hosts USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, June 6.

Pakistan then have a high-profile clash against India lined up in New York on Sunday, June 9.

