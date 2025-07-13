"That's the only thing that has been different" - Team India batter reveals working with F1 coaches after Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Team India opener KL Rahul said he worked with Formula 1 coaches recently to improve his mental fortitude after the end of Day 3 of the third India-England Test at Lord's. The 33-year-old scored a brilliant 100 off 177 balls in India's first innings to help the side level England on 387.

Ad

Despite the obvious talent and defensive technique, Rahul averaged in the lower 30s entering the England tour. However, he has been a model of consistency in the ongoing series with a second century in five innings in the well-poised Lord's Test.

Talking about the work he did before the England series in the press conference after Day 3, Rahul said (via TOI):

"I spent some time with an expert for some mental drills to improve my reaction times. Seen this in Formula One. Worked with coaches who work with F1 guys and adventure sport. That's the only thing which has been different. I always enjoy batting long hours. I have strived for consistency all my career. Happy that performances are coming through now."

Ad

Trending

He added:

"Batting at top of the order feels good. Happy that I am using the opportunity."

Rahul joined former batter Dilip Vengsarkar as the only Indians to score multiple Test centuries at Lord's. It was also an incredible fourth Test ton for Rahul in England in Tests.

"It was disappointing for both of us" - KL Rahul on the Rishabh Pant run out in India-England 3rd Test

Expand Tweet

Ad

KL Rahul admitted feeling disappointed with the crucial run-out of Rishabh Pant at the stroke of Lunch on the third day at Lord's. Starting the day on 145/3 in response to England's 387, the duo prospered to take the side to a commanding 248/3 when disaster struck.

With Rahul on 98, the pair attempted a risky single to have the Indian opener on strike to complete the milestone before the Lunch break. However, Pant was run out off a brilliant direct hit by England skipper Ben Stokes.

Ad

"He just wanted me to rotate strike and see if he could put me back on strike. But, yeah, it shouldn’t have happened: a run out at that stage really changed the momentum. It was disappointing for both of us. Obviously, nobody wants to throw their wicket like that," said Rahul (via Sportstar).

The wicket proved costly as the visitors missed a golden opportunity to take a sizeable first-innings lead. After both teams finished on 387, the hosts scored two runs without losing a wicket in the lone over of their second innings before the end of Day 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news