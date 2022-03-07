"That's the only thing I didn't like" - Usman Khawaja cheekily taunts Pakistan fans for cheering his dismissal

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja and his teammates engaged in heartwarming conversations with their Pakistani counterparts as players waited for play to resume on Day 4 in Rawalpindi.

Khawaja, a Pakistani-born Aussie international, expressed his gratitude towards Rawalpindi and Islamabad for their hospitality. He also went on to cheekily taunt the crowd for cheering when he was dismissed on 97 via Decision Review System (DRS).

"Thank you, Pindi, Thank you, Islamabad. Crowd has been really good. Everyone has supported us here. You cheered when the DRS showed I was out (smiles)..that's the only thing I didn't like."

The video also shows Marnus Labuschagne repeatedly pronouncing his name "Marrnusss, Marrnuss". He was also seen having a conversation with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who was busy looking at the Australian's bat.

In the video, the likes of Shaheeen Shah Afridi and Sajid Khan can be seen engaging in conversation with the visiting players.

The start of the fourth day of the Rawalpindi Test was delayed due to inclement weather and a wet outfield, forcing the officials to take an early lunch.

Australia lose two quick wickets on Day 4

Play on the fourth day eventually got going in the afternoon and Pakistan got off to a great start as Shaheen removed the dangerous-looking Labuschagne for a 158-ball 90.

The dismissal was brought about by a combination of some excellent bowling from Afridi and a loose shot from the Aussie No.3. Labuschagne, in an attempt to drive a wide full-length delivery, ended up giving a catch to Abdullah Shafique.

Coming back to Khawaja, the left-handed opener missed out on a century on his homecoming as he was adjudged caught at forward short-leg for 97.

It all happened during the 54th over when Khawaja bungled a reverse-sweep. At first glance, it looked like the ball had missed his bat and had come off either the arm or pad.

Pakistan decided to challenge the on-field call and it was seen that the ball had hit the wrist area of the glove, which led to Dar overturning his on-field decision and ruling the 35-year-old out.

At the time of writing, Australia had lost another wicket in the form of Travis Head and were 327/4 after 88.5 overs.

