"That's why he has three T20I hundreds to his name" - Kamran Akmal pinpoints reason behind Suryakumar Yadav's success

Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal believes that Suryakumar Yadav's fearless approach is the reason behind his success in T20 cricket.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akmal emphasized that Suryakumar is one such player who steps up during pressure situations. He opined that the right-handed batter is able to play difficult shots with ease as there is absolutely no fear in his mind.

The 40-year-old was mighty impressed by Suryakumar's batting exploits in the T20I series decider between India and Sri Lanka on Saturday, January 7. He also claimed that young kids should study the star batter's scintillating unbeaten 112-run knock to learn how to bat in the format.

"Why has Suryakumar Yadav scored three hundreds in T20Is?" Akmal explained. "He has a courageous approach and knows how to score runs. He is very strong in power-hitting and is capable of performing under pressure.

"He backs his talent, and that's why he has three T20I hundreds to his name. Kids who want to play T20s must look at this knock and learn from it. He showed that when there's no fear, you can play any given shot."

Notably, Suryakumar has taken the world by storm with his whirlwind knocks in T20Is lately. He currently occupies the No.1 spot in the ICC T20I rankings for batters.

The swashbuckler mustered 1164 runs in 31 matches, finishing as the leading run-getter in T20Is in 2022.

"There are hardly any batters in world cricket who can bat in this fashion" - Kamran Akmal on Suryakumar Yadav

Kamran Akmal further went on to say that there aren't many batters at the moment in international cricket who can match Suryakumar Yadav's style of strokeplay.

He pointed out how the batter was unperturbed by the absence of Team India's senior batters like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma during the recently concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka.

"There are hardly any batters in world cricket who can bat in this fashion," Akmal added. "The way he bats is just unbelievable. He is surely a special talent. He wasn't bothered that he was playing with a new team and several of the top-order big guns were missing."

Suryakumar will next be seen in action in the forthcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka beginning on Tuesday, January 10. The upcoming 50-over matches are a great opportunity for the talented batter to stake his claim for a place in the Men in Blue side for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at home.

