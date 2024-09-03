"That's why he didn't tweet this a month ago" - Wasim Jaffer takes a dig at Michael Vaughan over suggestion of having two divisions in Test cricket

Former cricketers Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan have entertained fans with their social media banter for a few years now. The two were back at it again, with Jaffer taking a dig at the ex-England captain's suggestion of having two divisions in Test cricket.

Taking to the microblogging platform X on Monday, September 2, Vaughan opined that two divisions of six teams should be introduced in Test cricket. Reacting to the cricketer-turned-commentator's views, Jaffer pointed out that Vaughan didn't make such comments a month ago when England were languishing at the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

Sharing a screenshot of the standings from a month ago, Jaffer wrote:

"Timing is everything. And Michael is a wise man who understands that. That's why he didn't tweet this a month ago when WTC table looked like this."

It is worth mentioning that England climbed to the sixth place in the WTC points table following a 3-0 whitewash over the West Indies at home. With their wins in the first two games of their ongoing three-match Test series against Sri Lanka, the English side currently occupy the fourth place with 81 points from 15 matches and percentage points (PCT) of 45.00.

Two-time WTC runner-up India remain at the top of the points table. The Men in Blue have 74 points from nine games and a PCT of 68.52.

Michael Vaughan compared Virat Kohli and Joe Root's numbers following the latter's 33rd Test ton

England's ace batter Joe Root notched up his 33rd Test century in the recently concluded second Test between England and Sri Lanka. With the knock, the right-handed batter now holds the record of scoring the most Test hundreds for an active player.

After Root achieved the significant feat, Michael Vaughan shared a post on X, comparing the English batter's Test numbers with Virat Kohli. The 49-year-old wrote:

"Morning India"

Root hit another century in the subsequent innings of the aforementioned match, completing his 34th Test ton in 265 innings. Kohli, on the other hand, has 29 Test centuries to his name from 191 innings.

