"That's the vision of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid" - Saba Karim says Tilak Varma could play an integral role for India in white-ball cricket

Saba Karim reckons Tilak Varma could answer Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid's search for an explosive left-handed middle-order batter in white-ball cricket.

India face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series, with the first game to be played in Mohali on Thursday, January 11. Varma is part of India's 16-member squad for the series and will likely feature in the playing XI for the series opener.

In a discussion on Sports 18, Karim said about Varma's long-term prospects in international cricket:

"I think he is capable of playing an integral role for this Indian side in white-ball cricket. That's the vision of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid. They need to bring in youngsters, especially left-handers."

The former India wicketkeeper-batter added that the Hyderabad youngster being a left-hander is a huge asset:

"It really adds depth and offers more variations to the Indian side. It actually provides a lot of headaches to the opposition. So that is one reason why Rahul Dravid has insisted on investing in such left-handers."

Varma has amassed 310 runs at an impressive strike rate of 141.55 in 14 T20Is. He has not enjoyed similar success in ODIs, though, aggregating 68 runs in four innings at an underwhelming strike rate of 57.14

"You need somebody in the Indian lineup from No. 1 to No. 6 who can also roll his arm over" - Saba Karim on Tilak Varma's additional plus point

Tilak Varma has picked up two wickets in five overs in T20Is. (P/C: Getty)

Saba Karim feels Tilak Varma's ability to bowl a few overs is another positive. He explained:

"On top of that, his ability to bowl right-arm off-spin. You need somebody in the Indian lineup from No. 1 to No. 6 who can also roll his arm over and double up as a sixth bowler whenever it is required, and Tilak Varma is capable of doing that."

The cricketer-turned-commentator expects the 21-year-old to represent India in all three formats:

"I am really eager to see Tilak Varma's progress in international cricket. I reckon that in years to come, he can be a multi-format player for India, with the kind of technique he has and the skills he has shown."

Karim noted that the Mumbai Indians player has batted explosively from the start of his innings on numerous occasions. He added that not just the number of runs but how they are scored is also important.

