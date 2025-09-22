"That is why they could not score 200" - Former all-rounder hails Shivam Dube after India's win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan hailed Shivam Dube after India's six-wicket win over Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash on Sunday, September 21. Dube played a crucial role with the ball for the Men In Blue.

Pakistan batted first and posted a total of 171/5. They had scored 91 runs in the first ten overs with a key partnership going on between Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhaan. On the third ball of the 11th over, Dube dismissed Ayub for 21 and broke the partnership.

It was a huge dismissal as India pulled things back from there on and did now allow Pakistan to get to 200. Irfan Pathan credited Dube for the same and also praised Suryakumar Yadav's move to have brought him into the attack at that stage.

"The way captain Suryakumar Yadav played a bet, the way Shivam Dube made us come back, it was commendable. A partnership was going on and the way he got Saim Ayub out, that set the game. That is why they could not score 200. India held the momentum. It is a big thing for your sixth bowler to do that. Suryakumar thought of bringing in a slow bowler with height and bounce. Top quality bowling from Dube," he said on his YouTube channel. (0:17)

Further, Irfan also lauded openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill for providing the team with a blistering start in the powerplay. India scored 69 runs in the first overs, which set up the chase and put Pakistan on the back foot.

While Abhishek was his usual self, the former all-rounder was especially pleased with Gill, who was at par with Abhishek.

"It was not a big score but the pressure is still there. The way they started in the powerplay was outstanding. Scoring 69 runs in the first six overs means taking the game far away from the opposition. Shubman Gill matched Abhishek Sharma today and showed his class and power. He showed his timing and aggression. Even Abhishek was showing aggression," he reckoned. (1:45)

Abhishek smashed 74 runs off 39 balls with six boundaries and five maximums at a strike-rate of 189.74. Gill missed out on his half-century but made a 28-ball 47 with eight boundaries at a strike-rate of 167.86.

"The gap is very huge and the Indian team is way ahead" - Irfan Pathan

In the same video, Irfan Pathan also reflected that the gap between India and Pakistan in cricket is huge. He believed that the Men In Blue are miles ahead and that any IPL or Indian domestic team would beat this Pakistan side.

"The difference and gap between Pakistan cricket and India is clearly visible. The gap is very big. When I told that even a Mumbai team can beat Pakistan, I did not tell it just like that. It was genuine cricketing sense. They do not have that quality in batting. How did they not get to 200 as it was a good pitch. These skills are not seen in them. The mindset that they can beat India is not there at all. We have gone way ahead of them in cricket and it is a fact. I still believe that a lot of our IPL and domestic sides will beat this Pakistan team. There is a huge difference," he said. (6:26)

Notably, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah had an off day as he conceded 45 runs for no wicket from four overs. Irfan reckoned that Pakistan failing to score 200 despite Bumrah's odd day was the reason why they are behind.

"If a big bowler like Jasprit Bumrah has a bad day, whichever team he is in will not be able to make a comeback. Today it was a rare off day. Despite that India did not allow Pakistan to score 200 and this is the quality of the bowling unit, be it in spin or your sixth pacer. This is where Pakistan is behind, be it in batting or bowling. The gap is very huge and the Indian team is way ahead," he added. (7:39)

The Men In Blue scaled the target down in 18.5 overs to begin the Super 4s with a win. They beat Pakistan for the second time in this tournament after winning in the group stage clash.

