Tilak Varma finishes things off in style as India beat Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash [Watch]

Tilak Varma finished things off in style as India beat Pakistan by six wickets in their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash on Sunday, September 21, in Dubai. They remained unbeaten in the tournament with four wins from as many games so far.India were set a target of 172 after winning the toss and opting to bowl first. On the fifth ball of the 19th over by Shaheen Afridi, Tilak Varma scored an easy boundary to wrap up the game.It was a low full-toss down the leg side that he flicked and put away towards deep backward square-leg. On the previous delivery, he hit a brilliant six into the crowd in the long-off direction. It was a slower ball off-cutter that he put away with a lofted shot down the ground.Tilak remained unbeaten on 30 off 19 balls, hitting two boundaries and as many sixes at a strike-rate of 157.89. Earlier, openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill got India off to a magnificent start in the chase. Abhishek smashed a 39-ball 74 while Gill made 47 runs off 28 balls.With the win, the Men In Blue moved to the top of the Super 4 standings. They have two points with a net run-rate of +0.689.India continues dominant run in Asia Cup 2025India began their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a thumping nine-wicket victory against the UAE in their first group stage game. Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the show with four wickets as they bundled them out for just 57 runs and chased the total down in 4.3 overs.In their next clash, they beat Pakistan by seven wickets. The Men In Green were restricted to 127/9. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav led from the front with an unbeaten 47 off 37 balls as his side got over the line in 15.5 overs.They then defeated Oman by 21 runs in their final group stage match. Sanju Samson scored a half-century (56) as the Men In Blue put up a total of 188/8 on the board. Oman got close but fell short as they ended at 167/4.Topping the Group A table, they easily made it to the Super 4 stage. They will face Bangladesh in their next match on Wednesday, September 24, in Dubai.