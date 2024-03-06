"That is not my strength" - Babar Azam opens up on chatter around his strike rate in T20Is

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam has been on an imperious run in the ongoing 2024 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). While he has been a consistent performer in T20 cricket, he has often been subjected to a lot of criticism for his scoring rate.

Commenting on the chatter around his strike rate, Babar recently stated that hitting sixes is not his strength. He mentioned that instead of looking to play big hits, he is concentrating on sticking to his natural game.

Speaking after Peshwar's four-run win over Multan Sultans on Tuesday (March 5), Babar said:

"People are talking a lot about my strike rate these days. People want me to go out there and hit sixes but that is not my strength. I try to stick to my strength and get better every day."

Babar Azam has been in top form in PSL 2024. The right-handed batter has chalked up 394 runs across seven innings and is the leading run-getter of the season. He averages 65.66 and has scored at a strike rate of 152.12.

Babar Azam became the fastest batter to score 10,000 T20 runs

Babar Azam surpassed Chris Gayle to become the fastest batter to score 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. The former Pakistan captain achieved the feat last month during Peshawar Zalmi's PSL 2024 clash against Karachi Kings.

The 29-year-old crossed the 10,000-run mark in just 271 innings, bettering Gayle, who reached the landmark in his 285th innings. Babar has 10,320 runs to his name in the format from 276 innings.

Peshawar Zalmi's campaign began on a disastrous note, with the side suffering two back-to-back losses. However, they have bounced back following the early setback, winning four out of their first eight matches, with one game ending in no result.

Peshawar are currently third in the points table. They take on the Quetta Gladiators at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Friday, March 8.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App