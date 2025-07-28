"That was the stroke of luck that India needed"- Former India opener's big remark on Shubman Gill and KL Rahul's stand in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India cricketer WV Raman believes that the Indian pair of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul were helped by England captain Ben Stokes not bowling on Day 4 of the Manchester Test. Raman praised the pair for their performance, which laid the foundation for India to draw the match.

The duo joined forces at the score of 0/2 and put on 188 runs for the third wicket, before Rahul fell lbw to Stokes on Day 5. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Raman said:

"They put on a partnership which was fantastic and productive, and it was a partnership which would have really frustrated the England bowlers. England were, of course, handicapped by the fact that Ben Stokes was not looking fit enough to bowl.

"That was perhaps the stroke of luck that India needed and full marks to Shubman Gill and KL Rahul for putting up the resistance and putting up a display of excellent batsmanship right through the two sessions on Day 4."

Raman also heaped praise on Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar for how they carried the innings forward after Gill and Rahul had fallen in the opening session of Day 5. He felt that pair had put on a model stand, mixing caution and aggression efficiently and eventually helping India draw the game.

"Post-lunch, India was again dependent on Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar to fight it out, and they put on a great partnership. It was a great partnership in every sense. They were solid, they were also very judicious in their shot selection and they were also technically excellent.

"It was a role model for what batting should be under pressure and the youngsters, who saw them either at the venue or on the television screens would have learnt a lot and importantly, that is how innings are built in Test cricket- very steadily and very calmly," Raman added.

WV Raman praises Washington Sundar for his hundred, hopes for an Indian win at The Oval

With Rishabh Pant out injured, India promoted Washington Sundar to number five in the batting order. That move was proven right after the southpaw notched up his maiden Test hundred. WV Raman praised the Tamil Nadu all-rounder for his performance on Day 5 at Old Trafford.

"The promotion of Washington Sundar to number five proved to be extremely successful. We are all aware of the fact that Washington Sundar is more than a capable batter and he's been in good nick in this series, both with the bat and with the ball and he is really blossoming into a very serious all-rounder in the five-day format as well.

"It was a fantastic moment for Washington Sundar because the century has eluded him so far, even though he has played some outstanding knocks in the past. He went on to make his maiden hundred, which was a fabulous effort under the circumstances," Raman said.

The former Indian women's team coach praised India for fighting back in the Test match and felt that the Old Trafford result would give them the confidence to win at The Oval and square the series 2-2. He concluded:

"It has been a fantastic fightback and a draw is a great result for India because they are still in the series and this fighting draw would give them a lot of confidence and will provide a lot of fillip to them as they get to the final Test and this confidence will even make them think of winning a Test match at The Oval because the England attack as we have seen is not really much to write home about, eve though Ben Stokes has been the one who has been leading for them in terms of picking up wickets."

India will be without the services of Rishabh Pant for the final match of the series. The southpaw was ruled out of the match after he suffered a fractured toe in the first innings.

Dhruv Jurel kept wickets in Pant's place right through the match, while N Jagadeesan was called up to the Indian squad after the Manchester Test.

