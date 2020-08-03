'That taught everyone a lesson' - Former BCCI Chief Curator on India's loss to Australia in 2017 Pune Test

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Chief Curator Daljit Singh recently opened up about the Pune Test debacle of 2017, where India's demands for a turning track backfired spectacularly.

In an exclusive interview with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, the former first-class cricketer reflected on the massive 333-run loss that India suffered at the hands of Australia in the first Test at Pune in 2017.

When asked about that Test's pitch, which offered prodigious turn from ball one, Daljit Singh said that the match is an example of how teams sometimes take the concept of home advantage too far.

"In Pune, it was the first match of the series and it was billed to be the Test championship series. I stopped listening to the players, but when it comes from somewhere else - 'let us finish them off in the first Test match'."

"India scored 103 (107) and 105 in the two innings, while Australia scored close to 300. Steve Smith scored a hundred and there were two half-centuries. They made the best use of conditions and that taught everyone a lesson. Extremes can always backfire."

'Things are much more balanced today' - Daljit Singh

Steve O'Keefe took 6 wickets in each innings

Daljit Singh also mentioned that in the current day and age, very few captains make tall demands to the curator. He stated that the presence of ICC match referees and experienced umpires ensure that curators always try to prepare a sporting pitch.

"Most of the captains are very sensible in their approach. There is an ICC match referee who rates the pitch and the playing conditions. There are international umpires who do the same. So don't go to the extreme where it gets reported or the match gets called off. Things are much more balanced today."

In the 1st Test of Australia's tour of India at Pune in 2017, India were bowled out for scores of 105 and 107 in their two innings under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. Australian skipper Steve Smith scored a gritty second-innings hundred, while left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe picked up 12 wickets in the game.

Australia won the Test match by 333 runs and the pitch for the game was rated 'poor' by match referee Chris Broad. Despite their loss, India managed to overturn the deficit and clinched the series 2-1.