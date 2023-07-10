"That throw from Guptill still hurts"- Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni's run-out in his last match for India on this day in 2019

MS Dhoni played his last international match for India on this day four years ago. On July 10, 2019, the star wicketkeeper batter padded up one last time to bat for India at the grand stage of the Cricket World Cup.
India faced New Zealand in the semifinals of the mega event. The match started on July 9 but ended on July 10 because of rain interruptions. The Blackcaps scored 239/8 in 50 overs after opting to bat first.
Chasing a modest target of 240 runs, India were down to 24/4 at the end of the powerplay. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant tried to rebuild the innings but both were back in the hut with the score reading 92/6. Ravindra Jadeja then joined hands with MS Dhoni to build a partnership.
Jadeja and Dhoni added 116 runs for the seventh wicket, taking the Indian team closer to the 240-run target. Trent Boult dismissed Jadeja on 77 in the 48th over with India still needing 32 runs to win.
The equation was down to 25 runs off 10 balls when MS Dhoni flicked a ball from Lockie Ferguson towards the leg side. Dhoni tried to steal a double but Martin Guptill's direct hit caught him short of his crease. India lost to New Zealand by 18 runs in that game.
MS Dhoni made himself unavailable for selection after 2019 Cricket World Cup
Dhoni made himself unavailable for selection for the bilateral series after the World Cup. Fans felt that he would return for the T20 World Cup in 2020, which was later postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the wicketkeeper batter stunned the world by announcing retirement on August 15, 2020.
Dhoni continues to play in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings. He joined Team India as a mentor for T20 World Cup in 2021.