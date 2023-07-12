"That wait might end in this series" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli not having scored an overseas Test century in 5 years

Aakash Chopra expects Virat Kohli to end his almost five-year-long overseas century drought in the upcoming Test series against the West Indies.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will lock horns with the Windies in a two-match series, with the first game to be played in Roseau from Wednesday, July 12. Kohli last scored an overseas Test hundred against Australia in Perth in December 2018.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra delved into the prospects of India's two most experienced batters in the upcoming series. Regarding Kohli, he said:

"It is a very interesting thing that Virat Kohli has not scored an overseas Test century for five years - the last time it came was in 2018, after that an overseas Test century hasn't come. So that wait might end in this series."

However, the former Indian opener acknowledged that the modern batting great does not have an impressive Test record in the West Indies, observing:

"If you see otherwise, his numbers are good against all teams, but the West Indies and England are the two teams and places where his numbers are slightly lower based on his standards, they are very good based on other people's standards. So the focus will be on Virat Kohli."

Kohli has aggregated 463 runs at an average of 35.61 in his 13 Test innings in the Caribbean. Although he scored his maiden Test double century in the West Indies, he has reached the 50-run mark in just two other innings.

"Does that mean his place is secured?" - Aakash Chopra on Ajinkya Rahane being made vice-captain for West Indies Tests

Ajinkya Rahane was India's highest run-getter in the WTC final.

Aakash Chopra questioned whether Ajinkya Rahane's elevation as vice-captain implies his place in the side is secured:

"Ajinkya Rahane - it is an intriguing story. He was out of the team for 18 months and suddenly you do well in the World Test Championship final and you become the vice-captain of the side. But does that mean his place is secured?"

Chopra feels the Mumbai batter needs to be among the runs against the Windies to retain his place in India's Test side:

"No, he was the vice-captain once earlier as well when Kohli was the captain. It was in South Africa and he was dropped in the first Test. So I don't think his place is cemented. I feel he will have to score runs. He will be able to save his place if he scores runs or else the vice-captaincy tag will not be of much use."

Rahane scored 89 and 46 runs in his two innings in the WTC final. However, he aggregated 547 runs at a dismal average of 20.26 in 27 Test innings before that and will need to perform consistently to keep his place in the side.

