“That wicket of Nicholas Pooran was a game-changing moment” - Wasim Jaffer praises Kuldeep Yadav for another impressive spell

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer termed Kuldeep Yadav’s dismissal of Nicholas Pooran in the third T20I against West Indies as a game-changing moment. He praised the left-arm wrist-spinner for having the courage to toss the ball up even after he slammed for a couple of big hits by Pooran.

The Men in Blue beat the Windies by seven wickets in the third T20I played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday, August 8. Batting first, West Indies posted 159/5, a target India chased down in 17.5 overs.

The in-form Pooran was looking dangerous again, having smacked two fours and a six. However, he was outwitted by Kuldeep for 20 off 12 balls as he charged down the track, was beaten in flight and ended up getting stumped. Reflecting on the dismissal, Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo:

“That wicket of Nicholas Pooran was a game-changing moment. He is their main batsman and a guy who is in great form. To get him out relatively cheaply with that flight and asking him to come out… Kuldeep was really brave there to toss it up and that’s his strength because he can spin the ball both ways. That was a big moment; he [Pooran] can take the game away.”

Jaffer added that all the Indian spinners did well in the third T20I even though Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up one only wicket between them.

“They bowled brilliantly. The 12 overs from all the spinners were very good. Good to see Axar repay the faith. It’s important to show faith. Sometimes when you don’t show faith, the bowler is very scared to bowl. In his mind, I am sure he is working on how to bowl to left-handers and certain batsmen,” the 45-year-old added.

While Axar registered figures of 1/24 from his four overs, Chahal finished with figures of 0/33.

“He came out with a lot more intent” - Jaffer on Suryakumar Yadav

After the bowlers did a good job, Suryakumar guided the chase, hammering 83 off 44 balls. In a stroke-filled innings, he struck 10 fours and four sixes. Sharing his views on Suryakumar, Jaffer opined that he looked rusty in the earlier games, but showed better intent on Tuesday.

“To be honest, he looked quite rusty, throughout the ODIs and in the first two T20Is as well. Today was a different Suryakumar Yadav. That can happen with Suryakumar Yadav. He came out with a lot more intent, especially against the left-arm spinner. That’s been his downfall a few times - getting out to left-arm spinners,” the former cricketer said.

“He’s that kind of a batter. He likes to take risks and when it comes off, you get to see an innings like that. Absolute delight. When he is playing like that, he is a nightmare for bowlers and the [opposition] captain,” Jaffer added.

Suryakumar and Tilak Varma (49*) added 87 for the third wicket as India chased 160 with ease.