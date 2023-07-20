"The 3 Ds are standing tall" - Aakash Chopra lauds Virat Kohli's discipline, dedication and devotion heading into his 500th international game

Aakash Chopra has lauded Virat Kohli for the discipline, dedication and devotion he has demonstrated throughout his illustrious career.

India will face the West Indies in the final Test of the two-match series in Port of Spain in Trinidad from Thursday, July 20. It will be the former skipper's 500th game for India, having already played 110 Tests, 274 ODIs and 115 T20Is.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra heaped praise on Virat Kohli for the attributes he brings to the table, elaborating:

"This is Kohli's 500th international game. Why is Kohli's 500th game important? What does Kohli define or represent? Kohli represents a lot of discipline, dedication and devotion, the way he has played this game. The three Ds are standing tall and it is for everyone to see."

The former Indian opener appreciated the modern batting great's all-out commitment, stating:

"Whenever he steps on the ground, it seems like he is going to give his 100%. There is not even one thing where he will leave a stone unturned. He doesn't do even one job where you feel that he is taking things slightly lightly."

Chopra reckons Kohli's tendency to give his everything might have been the reason for his burnout. He added that he had given so much that he didn't have anything more to give.

"He has adjusted his game based on the team's requirements, the situation's demand and what the pitch is saying" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli played a cautious knock in the first Test against the West Indies.

Aakash Chopra praised Virat Kohli for always playing as per the demands of the situation, observing:

"Right from the start, he has adjusted his game based on the team's requirements, the situation's demand and what the pitch is saying. He showed that in Dominica as well, he hit his first four after 80 balls. It means he doesn't have any ego. That defines him, that actually tells us who he is."

While hoping that the Indian batting mainstay ends his overseas century drought in his milestone game, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that it won't make a difference if it turns out otherwise, saying:

"So we firstly wish him all the best from the entire family. From the bottom of our hearts, we want him to score a century because it's been half a decade and he hasn't scored a century away from home but it doesn't matter even if it doesn't come. It doesn't make him a lesser player."

Kohli last scored an overseas century in the longest format in the Perth Test against Australia in December 2018. He played a 76-run knock in the first Test against the Windies before falling prey to Rahkeem Cornwall when he seemed headed for a century.

