"The admiration in Nasser's eyes for the skill he sees in front of him is genuine," says Dinesh Karthik from the commentary box on day 3 of Headingley Test

Former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik continues to entertain fans with his antics as a commentator during the ongoing Test series between India and England. Apart from sharing his astute observations during commentary on TV, Dinesh Karthik regularly comes up with intriguing content on his social media handles during matches.

In his latest Tweet, he posted a picture of himself in the company of former England cricketers Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton. He then used Nasser Hussain's admirable expression from the picture to summarize India's batting performance on day 3.

Dinesh Karthik shared the following on his official Twitter handle:

Situation of Indian fans (@nassercricket) when they know @cheteshwar1 & @imVkohli are at the crease. P.S. The admiration in Nasser's eyes for the skill he sees in front of him is genuine #ENGvIND

P.S. The admiration in Nasser's eyes for the skill he sees in front of him is genuine 😉#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/yUXoQx4BFD — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 28, 2021

Dinesh Karthik will leave England after the Headingley Test and head to UAE to join the KKR camp and begin preparations for the second half of IPL 2021.

This is the Cheteshwar Pujara we always knew: Aakash Chopra

All Indian fans were elated to see a solid performance from India's Cheteshwar Pujara on Friday. It came when the team needed it the most. Former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra also echoed similar emotions when he reviewed India's batting performance on day 3 in a video on his official YouTube channel.

Speaking about Pujara's innings, Chopra said:

"This is the Cheteshwar Pujara we always knew, who plays strokes and is hitting the balls that deserve to be hit. Sometimes your strength puts shackles on your legs. Cheteshwar's strength is his defense and patience, that he can play the entire day and he has a rock-solid defense."

At stumps on day 3, India were placed at 215/2 with Cheteshwar Pujara(91*) and Virat Kohli(45*) at the crease. The first session on day four will be pivotal for both teams as a new ball will be available for Anderson and company. Indian batsmen need to play out this period without losing any wickets if they want to make a comeback in the Test.

#BackOurBoys as they head on to Day 4 at Headingley 🏏



Watch all the LIVE action on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 3 & Sony TEN 4 📺

🕝 2:30 PM #ENgvIND #SirfSonyPeDikhega #TeamIndia #ViratKohli #Pujara https://t.co/fRfZ8SOz04 — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 28, 2021

